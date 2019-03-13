Megan Walker pitched five innings of one-hit ball for a complete game for the Tokay High softball team, which defeated Edison 14-1 in a non-league contest in Stockton.
Walker had five strikeouts and one unearned run.
At the plate, Tokay (3-2) had eight hits and five walks to go along with three Edison errors. Simone Medieros went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, Chloe Alaniz had a single with an RBI and a run, Annika Hauschildt was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, Kayly Pau had a single, an RBI and a run, Alyx Hodge had a single and a run, Hannah Hauschildt had two RBIs and two runs and Emily Walker had two RBIs.
Junior varsity
Tokay 21, Edison 3
Alexia Salazar and Ingrid Mackey each had three hits in Wednesday’s victory, which saw all of Edison’s runs come unearned. Tokay pitchers Maura Ambriz, Karen Nateras and Vivian Nava combined for seven strikeouts.
Nateras and Sierra Miranda had two hits each, while Jasmine Rocha, Nava and Katelyn Collette each had singles.
BASEBALL
Junior varsity
Tokay 11, Chavez 1
Josh Anderson struck out 14 batters in Wednesday’s mercy-rule shortened game, going five innings while allowing one run on two hits and four walks.
Luiz Munoz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Weston Salustro went 2-for-2 with two RBis and a run, Spencer Berdahl had a double and two runs, Max De Santiago had a single, an RBI and a run, and Josh Anderson had two runs.
Lodi 4, Franklin 3
Hayden Hildenbrand, Bill Machado and Caleb Wall combined to pitch 10 innings in Wednesday’s extra-innings victory, with four strikeouts, nine hits and three runs between them.
Tyler Meehleis went 2-for-4 with a run, Chase Devine had a single, and Wall and Domenik Demski had RBIs.
ADULT SOFTBALL
Big Valley Senior of Lodi is taking applications for the Senior Softball Players that are 45 and older. Games are played at Chapman Field, next to the Grape Bowl, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.
For details, visit www.bigvalleyseniors.com or call Darryl at (209) 624-9836.