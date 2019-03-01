Logan Morita had two singles and a double to help the Lodi High baseball team to a 6-2 victory over East Union on Friday, while Fidel Ulloa and Jonathan Charboneau combined for a one-hitter on the mound.
Charboneau had two singles, Colton Smithhardt had a double and a single, Angelo Zazzarino had an RBI double, Logan Stout had a two-RBI single and Ulloa and Trevor Jackson had a single each.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Lodi 8, Franklin-Elk Grove 1
Danielle Pfenning and Johnna Schroeder had two hits each for Lodi (2-0) in Friday’s non-league road game. Pfenning, a senior, also had three RBIs and Caitlyn Alhbach two. Madison Faul, along with Pfenning and Ashlee Toy, had a double each. Adrea Lira, Marissa Fabian and Kayleigh Coberly each had a hit.
In the circle, Pfenning, along with Schroeder and Toy combined to toss a three-hitter. Each Flame pitcher struck out two.