When Lathrop’s Aaron Ramones ran back the opening kickoff of Friday night’s game against Tokay at Hubbard Field, the air went out of the place.
After a year and a half of COVID-19 delays and cancellations, half a season in the spring, finally it was football season, and it took 15 seconds for the Tigers to be in the hole by a touchdown.
But Tokay refused to give up, and slowly turned the tide to claim a 25-14 victory in the opener, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 58 seconds remaining to give Collin Rhoads his first victory as Tokay’s head coach.
Through the first half, Tokay struggled to move the ball against a beefy Lathrop defensive line. Tokay’s defense held on, and the Tigers went into halftime down 14-0 after a 3-yard touchdown run by J.R. Williams.
“I could tell that they were a little surprised at Lathrop, they were tougher than I think we may have expected,” Rhoads said. “But I told these guys we were going to win this ballgame, and it was going to take us delivering the punch, and to fight. The only way we’re going to win games this year is to fight and claw.”
Tokay started figuring things out at the end of the first half, and a final drive stalled on Lathrop’s 4-yard line as time expired.
The Tigers returned to the field energized, and ground out a 12-play, 6 1/2-minute drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run by Elias Castro.
“In the first half we were trying out our different run games, and we found out what worked and we stuck to that,” Rhoads said. “We felt we were the better conditioned team, where if we keep chugging at it, something’s going to pop. Five yards here or there, we’re going to wear them out. Our guys saw it, too.”
After Tokay’s score it became a field position game, with the teams trading punts until Tokay scored again on a 5-yard Barrett Crosby run up the gut with 4:09 remaining.
Tokay went for the 2-point conversion, but another run up the gut was stuffed. Lathrop led with mere minutes left to play.
Tokay’s defense held, and a fourth-down attempt by Lathrop ended in a sack and a 15-yard loss. Tokay began its drive at midfield, and five plays later, quarterback Branden Moreno hit Isaac Delgado on a jump ball on the right sideline. The Lathrop defender stumbled, and Delgado jogged into the end zone with 58 seconds to play.
Lathrop had one last chance, but Tokay’s Alessandro Garcia intercepted a Luis Hernandez pass on Lathrop’s first play. Tokay needed a first down in order to kneel out the clock, but Andru Melgoza did one better and found a hole around the right side for a 19-yard rushing touchdown for added emphasis.
Crosby led the Tigers on the ground with 50 yards on 16 carries. Moreno completed 16 of 20 passes for 125 yards, and Zach Filippini got a couple of drives at quarterback as well, completing 6 of 7 passes for 56 yards.
Lathrop’s Hernandez completed 3 of 7 passes for 81 yards — all of them to receiver Ramones. As a team, Lathrop managed 32 rushing yards.
Tokay hits the road next Friday for a game against Bear Creek.