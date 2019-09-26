GALT — There are three athletic facilities in Galt that have all-turf field.
Now one of them will receive funds to expand its facility.
During a ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday, Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) officially delivered $1.7 million in state funding to the City of Galt. That money will go toward much-needed renovations at Walker Community Park.
“(Monday) was a momentous day for the City of Galt,” Cooper said in an email statement. “It’s an honor to deliver this critical funding for the residents of the City of Galt, one of the fastest growing cities in our region.”
In June, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-20 state budget, which included $1.7 million in funding that Cooper spearheaded to the park, which has an all-turf field used for youth football and soccer games. There are grass fields outside of the all-turf field, a playground and barbecue pits.
The Galt and Liberty Ranch boys and girls’ soccer teams have played their home and Sac-Joaquin Section playoff games at the park most of this decade. The Galt Jr. Warriors and Liberty Ranch Jr. Hawks youth football teams have also played their home games at the park.
Armando Solis, the Parks and Recreation director for the city of Galt, said, “We will first need to dust off our plans and look at this project to see what we can accomplish with the $1.7 million.”
Solis pointed out many youth games — football and soccer — are played during the week and weekends each year. There are two bathrooms, which was suitable when Galt and Liberty Ranch soccer teams were playing home games in the winter. But when youth sporting events taking place, more bathrooms are one of the city’s items on its list.
“Bathrooms and parking are my number one priorities,” Solis said. “We currently have two unisex bathrooms for the whole complex. If there is one game during the week night like the high school games then it isn’t a problem. The problem on the weekend, when we have football games on one field, and two soccer games on the other two fields along with a pavilion rentals for private parties. Lines for the restrooms become quite long and parking overflows to the neighborhood.”
Galt High has renovated Warrior Stadium, which has all-turf and all-weather track. Liberty Ranch has Hawk Stadium that also has all-turf and all-weather track.
“Before, we had the Jr. Warrior and Jr. Hawk programs playing their games at Walker Park, but they have now scheduled their games at the high schools for the upcoming year,” Solis said.
The city has plans to extend the road that runs in a north-south direction of the park, Solis said.
“This next phase will include completing the road way, additional parking, restrooms and eventually baseball/softball fields,” Solis said.
Skyler Wonnacott, a spokesman for Aseemblyman Cooper, said that the money can only and specifically be used to renovate Walker Community Park.
“The money is not given to the city upfront,” Wonnacott said in an email. “The City of Galt will be required to submit for reimbursement from the state for the work completed to Walker Park.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.