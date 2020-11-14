Two more Lodi-area athletes signed on Friday to compete in college, with Elliot Christian’s Collin Brownell signing with University of Arizona’s diving team, and Makenzie Templeman signing with King College’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team.
As a sophomore, Brownell placed second at the 2019 Sac-Joaquin Section Championships in the 1-meter dive. That summer, with the Delta Valley Diving Club, he placed sixth in the 1-meter and 27th in the 3-meter at the USA Diving Nationals in Knoxville.
Templeman, who is part of Champion Gymnastics Academy in Stockton, is headed to Bristol, Tenn., to join King University, a Christian NCAA Division II college.