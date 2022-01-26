The Lodi High boys soccer team held on to its first-place spot in the Tri-City Athletic League with Tuesday’s 2-2 tie against second-place Lincoln. Lodi sits at 10-3-3 overall and 4-0-3 in league play.
Lincoln scored in the first three minutes, but the Flames’ defense tightened in front of goalkeeper John Martin, and Lincoln led 1-0 at halftime.
Edison Ramirez evened the score early in the second half with a header off a Reed Waters corner kick, but Lincoln went back on top with a goal toward the middle of the half. Ramirez scored again late in the game, this time off a Rapha Maldonado assist, to preserve the tie for Lodi.
Lodi will host Tokay (4-1-10, 2-0-5 TCAL) at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Don Rostomily Field.
Junior varsity boys
Lincoln 2, Lodi 0
The Flames dropped to an even record in the TCAL with Tuesday’s loss, at 3-3-1.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls
Lodi 58, West 20
Madison Kautz Johnson and Kayleigh Coberly each scored 14 points in Tuesday’s bulldozing of the Wolf Pack, which saw the Flames improve to 10-11 overall and 4-1 in TCAL play.
Norah Mayer added 8 points and 8 rebounds, Janie Schallberger added 5 points and 8 rebounds, Angelina Fugazi had 5 points and 10 boards, Merry Ferro had 5 points and 6 rebounds, Zoe Aitken had 4 points and 6 rebounds, and Vivianna Fugazi had 3 points.
Lodi will play at Lincoln (16-6, 5-1 TCAL) on Thursday.