STOCKTON — Lodi High cross-country coach Chris Galindo was looking for his teams to heat up the Tri-City Athletic League No. 2 race.
Tokay coach Karey Harty was hoping for better finishes.
Both coaches received their early Christmas presents on Wednesday.
Competing at Oak Grove Regional Park course that is mostly flat lands with a few hills to give runners a test during a 3.1 miles races, the Flames and Tigers had strong finishes. The Lodi girls, who won the TCAL No. 1 meet earlier this month, edged Tokay for first place; Lodi had 24 points and Tokay 52. Lincoln took third place with 71 points, St. Mary’s fourth at 92 and Tracy fifth at 117. West didn’t have enough runners to place as a team.
“They are only going to get stronger,” Harty said.
For the boys, Lodi took second place with 48 points. Lincoln barely won the second meet at 44 points. St. Mary’s was third at 52 and Tokay fourth at 76.
Lodi’s Yasmin Melendrez, a senior, won the girls’ race at 19 minutes, 43 seconds. At the No. 1 meet, held at the Eagal Lakes Golf Course in Tracy earlier this month, Melendrez took third at 22:23.
“She’s progressing really well,” said Galindo of Melendrez. “Especially in practices; she pushes herself real hard. She just went after it today.”
Lodi teammate Pamela Decko, a junior who won the first league meet, took second place at 19:48. Decko, too, decreased her time on Wednesday from the first league meet that was 22:10.
Tokay’s Kari Anema, coming off a leg injury that kept her sidelined for the first half of the season, took third place at 19:54. Tokay’s Kali Anema, Kari’s twin sister, was third at 19:54 and Lincoln’s Skyler Tatum was fourth at 20:31.
“Kari was not happy with her performance,” said Harty of Anema. “She feel like she let her teammates down. As you can tell, she did very well, and I’m proud of her. She needs more training so that she’ll have the aggression to run the race she wants to race.”
The Flames had three girls finish in the top 10, along with Melendrez and Decko. Frida Rodriguez took sixth place at 20:42, Carlee McCabe seventh at 20:50 and Paris Heiser eighth at 21:09.
“They race just like the practice and that’s very competitive,” Galindo said.
Other Lodi runners who placed were Audrey Garcia, 11th at 21:27 and Emily Hale, 29th at 25:04.
Tokay had a combined three runners place in the top 10. Along with the Anema twins, Angela Machado was ninth at 21:18. Sheema Mohsin took 14th place at 22:07, Chloe Mohr 21st at 23:08, Marina Fuller 26th at 24:31 and Johnna Boss 31st at 26:29. Harty moved up Mohsin and Mohr, both sophomores, from the school’s junior varsity team.
“Having the Anemas back, and putting the two (sophomores), we moved from fourth place to second place,” said Harty of the difference between Wednesday’s team finish to the first league meet. “I’m feeling very happy about that.”
Moving to the boys, Tokay’s Zacariah Kellogg took third place at 16:35. St. Mary’s Daniel Winter was first at 16:22 and Lincoln’s Josh Quinzon edged Kellogg at 16:35, winning by half a length.
The Tigers’ Josue Herrera was eighth at 16:50. Other Tokay runners who placed were Manuel Munoz 20th, at 18:19, Kai Bayers-Cardone 22nd at 18:21, Angelo Trigg 23rd at 18:29, Vincent Magnani 25th at 18:56 and Mark Troutner 26th at 19:15.
Lodi’s Lucas Fonda was one of three Flame runners who placed in the top 10. Fonda, a senior, took fifth place at 16:43. Liam Epperson-Dorsa was seventh at 16:49 and Nicolas Rasoilo ninth at 16:53.
Other Flame runners who placed were Nicholas Bersi at 13th place with a 17:08 time, Luke Petersen 14th at 17:12, Charles Starr 21st at 18:19 and Reed Waters 24th at 18:50.
The TCAL’s final meet will be held at Lodi Lake on Oct. 30.
