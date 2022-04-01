The Tokay baseball team scored a shutout victory on Thursday behind five innings of work from pitcher Brett Graddy, with a 12-0 win over West.
Graddy picked up the win, allowing one hit while striking out six batters, before RoSean Ro finished the last two innings with two hits allowed.
At the plate, Tokay racked up 15 hits, with Graddy and Matthew Casillas each had three singles, Ian Monte had two singles and three RBIs, Brock Sell had two singles, Cade Campbell had a double and an RBI, and singles came from Cory Sugg, Cambell Kurkjian, Ryan Oliveri and Nick Anderson.
Tokay (8-5 overall, 2-0 TCAL) finished the series on Friday. Results were not available at press time.
St. Mary’s 11, Lodi 0
The Flames found themselves on the other end of a shutout on Thursday, with just three hits against St. Mary’s pitchers D McShane and D Perasso.
Lodi had singles from Nate Sherbondy, B Stout and Dominic Brassesco. The Rams and Flames played the rubber match of their series on Friday. Results were not available at press time.
BOYS GOLF
Lodi 187, West 324
Jake Aberle went 4-under during Thursday’s victory over West, shooting a 33 on the par-37 Woodbridge Golf & Country Club Lake Course.
Jack Main and Cedar Burns both shot 36 to give Lodi three golfers under par, while A.J. Salvetti and Ryan Hohenthaner had 41s.
