David Witte
News-Sentinel Sports Editor
The Lodi High football team had a dose of reality hit on Saturday when an opposing player had a medical emergency during a scrimmage.
Lodi and Capital Christian were going against each other in a jamboree, a round-robin morning of scrimmages at Lincoln High in Placer County, when Capital Christian’s Trevor Loveall, a defensive lineman, failed to get up after a play.
“We competed against Capital Christian for our first session and did a 20-minute run on defense with about 15 plays,” said Lodi coach Joe Rohles. Then time ran out, and it was our time on offense. We were about five plays in before one of their players went down. It looked to me like a seizure.”
According to the Sacramento Bee, Capital Christian coaches immediately got to work on CPR, and were able to regain a pulse in the athlete. Loveall was transported by ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where CT scans came back clean for head trauma.
The several minutes of chaos left four shocked teams on the field, and the rest of the event was canceled.
“They were clearly worried about the student athlete. The unknown was really the thing that set it apart,” Rohles said. “We didn’t know if he’s had a head injury, heat stroke, or something else, we just knew a fellow athlete was struggling for his life. It wasn’t fair to make our guys go back on the field.”
Capital Christian head coach/athletic director Aaron Garcia told the Sacramento Bee on Saturday that Loveall was stable and in the intensive care unit, with signs looking good.
Now Rohles has the task of getting his players’ heads out of that moment and into preparations for the season open on Friday, when Lodi hosts Pleasant Grove out of Elk Grove.
“I’m interested to see what our psyche is right now. A lot of them were more scared about the health of the student,” Rohles said. “It wasn’t like a ‘What happened’ thing, it was about let’s worry about the kid right now. I know they had a moment with Capital Christian where they went over and were comforting them.”
And, as short as the scrimmage was, Rohles said he was liking what he saw out of his players.
“My first 16 guys I was able to rotate in that first session, and they showed us a lot of things,” Rohles said. “Chase Whiting and Luke Leggitt did some things, Santino Ramirez had an interception. They had one run, and we pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage. It was fun to see them competing against somebody. For the short time it was, it wasn’t a wasted day.”
Down in Tracy, the Tokay football team had a better experience in its jamboree scrimmages against Kimball, Enochs and McNair. The Tigers got some experience on the field, tested out their new pro-style offensive formation, and got it done without any injuries.
“Coach (Derek) Graves at Kimball High School, he wanted to make sure for the teams attending that we all get those different looks,” said Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. “Each team ran a different style of offense, and a variety of defenses, just so that offenses can block against different fronts, and we can defend against a spread pass team or a run heavy team like Enochs was.”
All told, Tokay ran 95 plays between the offense and defense, allowing just one touchdown to Kimball. On defense, Barrett Crosby and sophomore Amire Fleming snagged interceptions, and on offense, tight ends Jeremiah Rodrigue and Jason Sherman caught touchdown passes, as did running back Herman Barba, all from junior quarterback Timmy Karagounis.
“This was a good little test for us to go against different defenses, and different guys among ourselves, and I was please with how we were able to move the ball,” Rhoads said. “It was a jamboree-type session where I didn’t want to show a whole lot of the offense, but also everybody gets in and gets on film and us coaches and go in an make our depth charts.”
Tokay opens the season with a home game on Friday, hosting Chavez High. The teams opened against each other last year, a 19-8 Tokay victory.
“They’re athletic, and they’ve shown two different types of offenses they can be successful with,” Rhoads said. “They like to pass the ball, and they run a little run-pass option game. As long as we play our game and not play theirs, we’ll be fine.”
