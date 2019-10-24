Lodi’s Johnna Schroeder advanced to the semifinals at the Tri-City Athletic League individual girls tennis singles tournament on Thursday at In Shape Marina in Stockton.
Schroeder, seeded No. 4 in the event, went 2-1 on the day, starting with a 10-1 victory over West’s Olayinka Bossa in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Schroeder was matched up against teammate Benedetta Piotti and defeated her 10-4, and then faced top-seeded Quyhn Trosien of Tracy in the semifinals, where the players went to a best-of-three-sets format. Trosien defeated Schroeder 6-1, 6-1.
Trosien will face No. 2 seed Wendy Minn of Lincoln in the championship match today.
Lodi’s Julia Butaev went all the way to the consolation final after losing her first match of the day. Butaev fell to Tracy’s Maryum Syed 10-8 in the Round of 32, and recovered with an 8-0 win over West’s Charlieze Nunez before beating St. Mary’s Mia Fields in the consolation semifinals.
Brynn Black of Lincoln defeated Butaev in the consolation final, 8-2.
Tokay had two players in the tournament. Madison Lozano defeated Nunez 10-1 in the Round of 16, then dropped a 10-0 loss against second-seeded Minn. Tokay’s Madison Gallardo lost in the first round, 10-2, to No. 3 seed Izzy Garcia of St. Mary’s.
The TCAL doubles tournament will kick off early today.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Lodi Academy 3, Delta Charter 1
Julia Fardsalehi had 30 kills, 10 assists and three aces for Lodi Academy in Thursday’s Mountain Valley League finale. Leilani Lockwood had 32 assists, eight kills and seven aces and Alexis Hernandez eight kills.
Lodi Academy (10-4 in the MVL, 19-5) is one of three area high school volleyball teams that will learn who they will be playing in the playoffs today. Tokay and Liberty Ranch are the other two.
FOOTBALL
Freshmen
Lodi 35, Tracy 21
Brayden Stout ran for 115 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 20 yards, to go with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Maceo McDowell in Thursday’s victory for Lodi (4-0 in the TCAL, 9-0).
Kaiden Merryman went off for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns, a 70-yard run and a 45-yard run.
On defense, Stout, Merryman and Nathan Bishop helped keep the Bulldogs under wraps. Kicker Giocanni Reyna was good on all five point-after attempts.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
St. Mary’s 18, Tokay 4
Nate Bonham had two goals for Tokay in Wednesday’s TCAL game. Ryans Means and Cylas Riley each had one.
Varsity girls
St. Mary’s 7, Tokay 4
Katie McLain had two goals for Tokay, which also played on Wednesday. Violet Young and Hannah Ortiz each had one goal.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 18, Tracy 1
Anthony Celli, Korben Reed, Guy Hein and Blake Ehlers all scored for the Flames in Wednesday’s blowout victory, and goalkeeper Nick Bader held things down in the cage.