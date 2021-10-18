High schools: Lodi golf stays undefeated with tournament win

Lodi High’s girls golf team finished off its Tri-City Athletic League title run on Monday with a victory in the TCAL Tournament at Swenson Golf Course in Stockton.
The Flames scored 386 as a team, with St. Mary’s second at 466. Both teams qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament next Monday at Rancho Murieta Country Club in Rancho Murieta.
Lodi’s Amelia Garibaldi was the low scorer with a 5-under 67. Teammate ClaraGrace Plath shot a 78, Reese Koenig and Delaney Vasquez scored 80 each, Viviana Rojas scored 81 and Kerri Nickel scored 96.
For Tokay, Zoe Bertsch led with a 94 to qualify for the division tournament as an individual, while Haylee Falkenberg shot 113, Sam Hittle shot 118, Mary Machado shot 119 and Keira Griffin shot 122.
On Friday, Lodi finished the regular season with a non-league match, beating Gregori 250-281. With the five wins from the league tournament, Lodi finished with a 21-0 record. Kerrie Nickel led the Flames with a 42 on Friday, along with a 46 from Alison Ky, a 50 from Meagan Ky, a 55 from Marissa Petersen and a 57 from Hollie Becker.