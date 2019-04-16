Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, went deep in back to back games, with a solo home run in a 3-0 win over Rochester on April 12, then another solo shot in a 20-18 win over Rochester the next day. He had RBI singles on April 11 and 15 for a four-game hit streak.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: San Jose Giants (Giants A)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a single in a 6-2 win over Visalia on April 11, and later in the series had a solo home run in a 4-2 loss.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single in a 5-3 win over Pomona-Pitzer, a single with an RBI and a run in a 6-3 win later in the series, and had a 2-for-4 day in Sunday’s 14-5 win over Linfield, with an RBI and two runs.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior outfielder, had an RBI and a run in Sunday’s 8-2 win over West Alabama, the first of a three-game series, then was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run in the second, a 12-2 win, and had a single in the third, a 4-2 win.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had a sacrifice fly for an RBI in a 6-2 win over Baylor, then had a single, two RBIs and a run the next day in an 11-2 win over Baylor.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a junior infielder, had two walks in the opener of a three-game series against BYU, a 10-2 loss, then had a single, a walk and a run in an 11-8 loss.
Keala Brown
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: New Mexico State
Brown, a sophomore outfielder, had a single and a run in a 3-1 win over Cal Baptist.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a junior outfielder, had a single and an RBI in a 3-2 win over Sterling College, part of a double-header.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, threw 5 1/3 innings of the second game against Sterling, a 6-3 win, with two runs (one earned) and eight hits allowed and four strikeouts for the ‘W’.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, hit safely in all four games of two double-headers against Saint Katherine and Hope International. Against Saint Katherine, she was 2-for-2 with two runs and then 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run. Against Hope International, she was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs, then had a single and a run. The Warriors went 1-3 over that span.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, also hit safely in all four games, going 2-for-4 with a run, and 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs against Saint Katherine, then 2-for-4 with a run, and single, a run and two stolen bases against Hope International.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, got the win against West Liberty with 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing two hits, no run and two walks while striking out three in a 6-5 victory.
Madi Sepp
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Menlo
Sepp, a freshman, had a single and a walk in a 5-4 win over Hope International.
Shelby Featherston
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Santa Barbara CC
Featherston, a freshman, went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs in an 11-7 win over Moorpark, had a single in a 3-2 loss to Cuesta, and had a double and an RBI in a 7-2 loss to Santa Monica.
Jenna Schneider
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Hesston (Kan.)
Schneider, a sophomore infielder, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk in Tuesday’s 16-9 victory over Sterling College.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had an RBI in a 7-6 win over Modesto.
Trevor Arntson
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Sacramento City
Arntson, a freshman right-handed pitcher, threw an inning of scoreless relief, allowing one hit.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.