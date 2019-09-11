Tri-City Athletic League competition kicked off among cross country teams on Wednesday, and the Lodi High girls once again dominated at Eagal Lakes Golf Course in Tracy.
The Flames placed all five scoring runners in the top seven spots, and the team took eight of the top 15 places, scoring 22 points to second-place Lincoln’s 57. Lodi is looking for its 17th consecutive league title.
“The girls were simply impressive. They have grown together the last two weeks, and I am proud of our they ran today,” Lodi coach Chris Galindo said. “We ran freshman Carlee McCabe up today and she played a pivotal role. Pamela Decko ran with determination and won the race.”
Decko took the overall top spot, running the 5-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 42 seconds. She was followed by Tokay’s Kari Anema in second place at 22:10, then teammate Yasmin Melendrez in third at 22:23.
McCabe placed fifth at 22:35, Paris Heiser was sixth at 23:12 and Audrey Garcia was seventh at 23:57 to complete Lodi’s scoring. Other Lodi runners included Diana Vargas in 13th at 24:20, Ella Waters in 14th at 24:23 and Frida Rodriguez at 24:25.
Tokay, which placed fourth with 101 points, had Anema back for her first race in nearly a month. After compiling about 300 miles during the summer, she was sidelined with a hip injury — while her sister, Kali, is sidelined with a similar injury in her other hip.
“They both got injured, Kari and Kali, and haven’t run since then,” Tokay coach Karey Harty said. “They’ve done alternate workouts to stay in shape. She (Kari) just smashed it out of the park today.”
Angela Machado added an eighth-place finish at 24:05. The next Tokay finisher was Marina Fuller in 31st at 27:06, followed by Eloise Fiering in 33rd at 27:12, and Marie Madril in 35th at 28:02.
In the boys race, St. Mary’s edged out Lincoln, 45-46, with Daniel Winter taking the overall spot for the Rams at 17:41. Lodi was third at 75, and Tokay was fourth at 82.
Zacariah Kellogg took second overall at 18:08, and teammate Josue Herrera was fifth at 18:18, but then came a four Lodi runners between eighth and 22nd to edge Tokay on depth.
For Lodi, Lucas Fonda was eighth at 18:27, Luke Petersen was ninth at 18:28, Nicholas Bersi was 13th at 18:34 and Nicolas Rasoilo was 22nd at 19:25.
“Today we ran freshmen Charles Starr and Reed Waters. The boys knew St. Mary’s and Lincoln were going to be tough,” Galindo said. “This race set fire to the boys and they know now that every practice they need to push themselves to the limit if they want to be in contention with St. Mary’s and Lincoln.”
For Tokay, after Kellogg and Herrera, the next runner was Manuel Munoz in 23rd at 19:27, followed by Kai Bayers-Cardone in 27th at 20:03 and Angelo Trigg in 27th at 20:17.