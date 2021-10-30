The stands were full and rocking at Tokay’s Hubbard Field when Tokay and Lodi met for their annual football clash, but by the fourth quarter, Tokay’s stands were quiet and emptying as Lodi ran away with a 49-0 victory.
The Lodi defense held Tokay to 25 rushing yards and 84 passing yards in the shutout.
“That means everything. Defense wins games, and if we put a zero up there, that means we worked our (butts) off,” said Lodi senior Steven Whiting, who made two sacks in the game. “We needed to stop them at the point of attack and make them throw the ball, our secondary won the game.”
The Flames, meanwhile, racked up 275 rushing yards and 181 passing yards to steamroll their cross-town opponents for the fourth time in a row – and to make the case that the 7-3 team belongs in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
“I think that’s what we needed. It kind of shows the CIF that we’re ready to go, and we just gotta be patient now,” said Lodi quarterback Adam Schallberger, who passed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 5-of-8 passing, and ran for 41 yards and two more touchdowns. “We ended on a good note, and hopefully we’ll be playing next week.”
Tokay finished the season with a 5-5 record, the first time since 2014 the Tigers had a campaign end .500 or better.
“This was the tightest group I’ve ever been around. We break on family, and that’s what they were,” said first-year Tokay head coach Collin Rhoads, who spent several years as the team’s offensive coordinator. “Yeah, 5-5, that’s nothing special, but we haven’t won five games in... since I’ve been here. And you know, the program’s heading in the right direction, and it had to start somewhere, and it started with these guys.”
Tokay started off on the right foot, ending a promising Lodi drive when Xavion Moreno ripped the ball away from a runner for a turnover. But after that, the highlights were few and far between for the Tigers.
Lodi rolled in the meantime, driving 57 yards on seven plays to score on a Schallberger run around the left end. Tokay’s next drive stalled, and Lodi took four plays to score on a 12-yard Bradley Jenkins run up the middle. Five minutes later, Lodi was scoring again on a 34-yard Schallberger pass to Whiting.
The Flames mixed in a little more passing in the win, including a halfback pass from Brayden Stout to Timmy Copeland that went for a 60-yard gain.
“Every year someone takes a dig at what we do, they say we just like two or three yards a carry,” Lodi coach George Duenas said. “They needed to sell out on the run, so we needed to take some shots downfield so they could loosen up. The passing game allowed them to loosen up so we could go back to our run game.”
After a long Tokay drive stalled at the Lodi 45-yard line, Lodi responded quickly, with the Stout-to-Copeland connection the centerpiece of a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard Schallberger pass to Caleb Duncan for a score.
“From the beginning of the week, Coach was telling us we’re going to throw the ball because everybody expects us to run,” Schallberger said. “They’re not really going to expect us to come out throwing the ball 20 times a game, because we don’t really do that, and we had the mentality that we were going to score as much as we could as fast as we could, because we wanted to make a statement tonight.”
The second half started much the same way, with a Tokay drive stalling near midfield, and a quick Lodi response with Schallberger punching the ball into the end zone from a yard out. The process repeated, with a 1-yard Ameer Amzil touchdown run for the Flames.
“We had a penalty on the first play, and the next play two yards. That was the common theme was just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Rhoads said. “It’s hard to get first downs when you’re at second and 13, third and 9. We just didn’t establish good starts to our drives, and it resulted in nothing on the board.”
With the clock running and Lodi’s reserves in, the Flames added one last score in the fourth quarter, with Duncan running one in from 20 yards out.
Richard Powell led the Flames’ rushing attack, with 10 carries for 95 yards. Copeland was the team’s leading receiver with a pair of catches for 75 yards.
For Tokay, running back Xavion Moreno led the team with 27 rushing yards, and Isaac Delgado caught eight passes for 62 yards. It may have been an inauspicious end to the Tigers’ season, but Rhoads saw plenty this year that his team can build on.
“A lot of these guys left it on the field tonight. Some of the seniors didn’t want this to end, and those were the guys that stood out tonight,” Rhoads said. “Like Xavion Moreno was just making play after play after play, you could tell he was playing his hardest game. He might not have the stats to show it, but he was just getting after it tonight. Isaac Delgado is another guy who’s getting after it tonight, and that kind of effort is what we’re proud of as a coaching staff.”
While Tokay heads to the offseason, Lodi will be watching for the Sac-Joaquin Section’s brackets to come out this weekend.