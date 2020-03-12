Ashlee Toy went 3-for-3 for the Lodi High softball team, which beat Lincoln 6-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League opener at the Lodi Softball Complex on Thursday.
Of her two hits, Toy had a triple and a double. Kenedi Brooks was 2-for-4 for Lodi (1-0 in the TCAL, 4-3), which had 10 hits in the game. Johnna Schroeder, Caitlin Ahlbach, Shelby Katzakian, Kayleight Coberly and Sydney Featherson each had 1 hit.
In the circle, Toy went the distance. She walked one and gave up 12 hits.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Elliot Christian 17, Victory Christian 1
Andrew Rhodes pitched a complete game for Elliot Christian (3-0) in a non-league game at Zupo Field on Thursday.
Jerry Omara had a big day at the plate for the Eagles; he went 3-for-4 with a home run and 8 RBIs. Brady Flemmer and Matthew Alagna each had 3 hits. Rhodes and Eagle teammates Logan Cibrian and Andrew Gresinger each had 2 hits.