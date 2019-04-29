With Friday’s Tri-City Athletic League badminton tournament in the books, three of the league’s four MVP awards were assigned to Lodi or Tokay athletes.
In singles, Lodi’s Faisal Ahmad won the bracket and was named MVP, while Patricia Coffaro and Calista Morita of Lodi won the girls doubles bracket. In boys doubles, Tokay’s Anis Rehman and Adeel Bhatti won the tournament for the boys doubles MVP.
Meanwhile, six of Lodi’s top seven girls will represent the Flames at the Sac-Joaquin Section tournament (there is no boys section tournament, as not enough schools field a boys badminton team).
For Lodi, Victoria Song was second in the girls singles, along with Isabella Lomeli, who placed third. Karli Aki and Elli Van Tassel were fourth for Lodi in the girls doubles.
For the Lodi boys, the doubles team of Kolin Ibarra and Joseph Fillon placed third and were named first-team all-league, while Brendon Duran and Hunter Talamantez placed fifth. Tokay’s Ammar Ali was also named to the first team.
Second-team selections included Shelby Yarborough (Lodi) in girls singles, Keilly Zamora and Itzel Zamora (Lodi) in girls doubles, Hamad Khan and Zeeshon Khan (Tokay) in boys doubles and Hasnain Zaman (Tokay) in boys singles.
BASEBALL
Varsity
St. Mary’s 7, Tokay 3
Ryan Lew went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, but the Tigers couldn’t keep up with the Rams in Monday’s loss. Logan Drummond went 2-for-4 with a double, and Cade Campbell had a double and a run.
On the mound, Spencer Berdahl threw four innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on four hits and two strikeouts, and Jacob Varney finished the last two innings with one run allowed and two strikeouts.
Junior varsity
Lodi 10, Tracy 6
The Flames racked up 10 hits in Monday’s win, with Hayden Hildenbrand and Tyler Meehleis both going 2-for-4.
Hildenbrand added two RBIs, Chase Devine had a double, Isaac Snyder had a single and two runs, Billy Machado had a single and two RBIs, Bryce Ostlund had a single and two runs, and Carson Devine and Vinny Montgomery had singles.