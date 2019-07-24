The Lodi 14-year-old all-star baseball team were saved by Dylan and Dylan, plus solid pitching, led to its second win of the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, posting a 2-1 victory over the Novato 14 squad in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.
“Pulled out a nail-biter today,” said Lodi manager Ralph Bain. “Pulled out a great victory.”
Dylan Bartlett had two hits for Lodi (2-1 in the tournament), which had five in the game. John Casey, along with Matt Oliver and Gianni Casazza, each had a hit. J.T. Anderson and Brayden Stout, along with Dylan Evans, each walked. Evans and Bartlett each scored Lodi’s runs.
On the mound, Anderson pitched 6 2/3 innings, struck out five and gave up three hits.
Novato had the tying and winning runs in the second, third and seventh innings, each with one out.
Today at noon, Lodi will play Hawaii or Five Cities.