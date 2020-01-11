The Tokay High boys soccer team started Tri-City Athletic League action on Friday, which ended in a 2-2 tie with Tracy.
Eduardo Gullen scored a goal plus an assist for Tokay (0-0-1 in the TCAL, 5-1-2). Eduarado Rodriguez scored the Tigers’ other goal and Jose Contreras has an assist. Goalie Eric Cahue had four saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Modesto Christian 67, Tokay 22
Nick Merrill had six points, five and a steal for Tokay in its TCAL opener at The Jungle on Friday. Dallah El Khedi also had six points, plus three rebounds. Huzaifa Wasiq had four points and two assists while Tiger teammates Nate Starkovich, Aiyaz Meir and Gurveer Badyal each had two points.
Junior varsity
Lodi 68, West 46
Mason Stout had 19 points for Lodi in Friday’s TCAL game at The Inferno. Kevin Dondero followed with 14 points, Pierce DeAndreis nine, Tony Rivera seven, Dylan Scott six points and eight steals, Hayden Moreno, along with Madden Luiz and Carter Swicegood each had three and Steven Whiting and Timmy Copeland each had two.
Freshmen
Lodi 61, West 29
Brayden Stout and Connor Davis each had 12 points for Lodi in Friday’s TCAL home game. Tarek Maier and Connor Moreno each had eight points, Christian Huerta five, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado four, Adam Shergill three, Zachary Stephens, Chevy Martinez, Jacob Ivey and Hugo Baldarrama each had two and Hamza Ibrahim one.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Calaveras 56, Lodi 43
Annette Vasquez had 13 points for Lodi in Friday’s non-league game in San Andreas. Reese Hohenthaner followed with eight points, Ashlee Toy seven, Aiyana Evans five, Savannah Head and Ashley Vasquez each had four and Angie Fugazi two.