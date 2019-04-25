A pair of droughts came to an end on Thursday in Tokay High’s gym.
Under a banner noting the most recent Tokay boys badminton league title in 1998 when the Tigers were part of the San Joaquin Athletic Alliance, the Tigers took down Lodi 3-2 to finish with a 7-2 record in Tri-City Athletic League play and the program’s first league title in 21 years.
At the same time, the Lodi girls swept Tokay 5-0 to finish with an 8-1 TCAL record for the first league title in the program’s 31-year history.
“They’re really excited. Around here, we’ve been beaten down pretty good when it comes to badminton,” Tokay coach Rich Anema said. “Yeah, just this group is really interesting, because it’s, as you can see, a lot of Pakistani young men, which is kind of neat. It’s a sport they’ve been able to get involved in and excel at.”
Anema said the biggest factor in the team’s success is that the guys love to play. Even after slipping past Lodi, the Tokay players split themselves up into competitive practice games while others cleared out of the gym.
“I can definitely tell you it’s not coaching, it’s just they love to play,” Anema said. “... If there’s open gym somewhere, they’ll be in there playing. If I left it open, they’d play until 7:30 every night.”
Lodi took the top two singles matches on Thursday, with Faisal Ahmad beating Hasnain Zaman 21-6, 21-12 and Bryce Farlee beating Angelo Galamay 15-21, 21-18, 21-19. But Tokay took the other three — Mohammad Hashir beat Kyle Huang 18-21, 21-14, 21-17 at No. 3 singles, Anis Rehman and Adeel Bhatti beat Brendon Duran and Hunter Talamantez 21-11, 20-22, 21-11 at No. 1 doubles, and Zeeshon Khan and Hamad Khan defeated Kolin Ibarra and Joey Fillon 21-17, 17-21, 21-18.
For the Lodi girls, coach Luis Montoya credited multi-sport versatility, both on the part of his players, most of whom came over from the basketball program, as well as himself and co-coach Kelsey Orvick, who have been training in karate since high school (earlier for Orvick).
“We take all of our karate drills, the speed drills for them, to add more agility drills, so that’s something that’s been helping us a lot,” Montoya said. “We tested for our black belt two years ago, and ever since we started incorporating different drills, we started to see results. We kind of just wanted to share a different perspective of, it might just feel like badminton, but once you’re at a competitive level, everything changes.”
For the athletes themselves, he encourages them to talk their teammates from other sports into trying out badminton.
“I’m a firm believer that top athletes hang out with top athletes, and that’s how we keep them in the loop with just changing ties,” he said. “If you are involved in that other sport, that’s where we have to reach out, and that’s our key to success.”
Between the boys and girls teams, Montoya said he has two athletes who only play badminton.
The Flames’ girls swept through the Tigers on Thursday, with no matches going to a third set. Victoria Song defeated Umayma Mohsin 21-10, 21-7 at No. 1 singles, Isabella Lomeli took down Elisa Cabrera 21-6, 21-7 at No. 2, and Shelby Yarborough beat Mio Moroki 21-17, 21-7 at No. 3. In doubles, Calista Morita and Patricia Coffaro beat Keilly Zamora and Itzel Zamora 21-16, 21-14 at No. 1 doubles, and Karli Aki and Ellie Van Tassel beat Yus Rodriguez and Jen Jiminez 21-6, 21-9 at No. 2.
Both teams will be back at Tokay today to compete in the TCAL Individual Tournament. The girls bracket will send the top four teams in both singles and doubles to the Sac-Joaquin Section Tournament, which is May 10 and 11, also at Tokay.