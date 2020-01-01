Year in review: The final whistle on 2019

Today is the first day of a New Year and decade.
But before we leave 2019, there were plenty of memories made among area athletic teams. As we move forward in the new year, let’s take a look back at those and other sporting events in 2019.
Samuel Wright
In May, Lodi High pole vaulter Wright leaped to top honors at the 101st CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High of Clovis.
Competing in the boys’ pole vault, Wright won the championship with a leap of 16 feet, 5 inches on his second attempt. Prior, he cleared the bar at 16-01.
Wright, who is now attending Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., became the third Lodi High graduate to win a state title in a track and field event. Mike Alberg won the discus in 1975 and Lloyd Doty tied for the top spot in the pole vault with Sacramento’s Lawrence McLanahan at 12 feet, 10.75 inches.
Before reaching the state meet, Wright won the pole vaulting titles at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters, Division I and the Tri-City Athletic League meets.
Collegiate pole vaulting comes to Lodi
In June, the countries best collegiate pole vaulters, along with the section’s best in the same sport, arrived in Lodi to compete at the USA Track and Field pole vault competition at the Lodi Farmer’s Market.
Some of the collegiate pole vaulters came from UCLA, Princeton and Samford University, all of whom competed in the Open Elite Men’s division. High school pole vaulters came from Oak Ridge and Golden Sierra — both in El Dorado County — and Turlock.
Liberty Ranch boys basketball, girls soccer and football
Toward the end of February, the Liberty Ranch High boys basketball and girls soccer teams played for section Division IV titles.
On Feb. 22, At Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, the Liberty Ranch boys basketball team played Sonora’s squad. The game was neck-and-neck until the final seconds of the fourth quarter, when Sonora pulled out a 73-70 win over Liberty Ranch, which had won its fourth consecutive Sierra Valley Conference title prior. Liberty Ranch finished its season at 29-4 and earned a CIF NorCal game.
On Feb. 21, the Liberty Ranch High girls soccer team, after playing in the last two section title games that resulted in tough losses, finally brought home the blue banner. Playing El Camino of Sacramento, the Hawks grounded the Eagles 4-0 for the title.
Both the Hawks’ boys basketball team and girls soccer squads played in CIF NorCal games. The Liberty Ranch girls soccer squad hosted its first and only NorCal game at Hawk Stadium, against Miramonte of Orinda. But Miramonte rallied from being behind a 2-1 score to post a 3-2 win. Liberty Ranch boys basketball lost to Fortuna, also in the first round.
In November, the Liberty Ranch High football team hosted Foothill of Sacramento at Hawk Stadium in a D-IV game. But the Mustangs spoiled the Hawks’ first-ever football home playoff game with a 47-30 win. Liberty Ranch finished its season at 5-6.
Lodi High baseball
In May, the Lodi High baseball team won the Tri-City Athletic League title and earned a section Division I playoff berth.
Some of the highlights of Lodi coach Hobie Schultz and the Flames, who finished with a 23-6 record, was beating defending league champion St. Mary’s three times. But the Flames had to forfeit one of the wins because of a pitcher going over the weekly pitch count. While en route to the league title, Lodi dominated Tokay in their three meetings by the scores of 10-1, 14-0 and 8-2.
Hosting Gregori of Modesto in the first round, Lodi saw its playoff run come to an end when Gregori squeaked out a 2-1 win. Lodi had averaged 7.1 runs per game before the playoff loss.
Liberty Ranch won the SVC title, finishing its season with an 18-10 record. For the first time since the school opened in 2009, Liberty Ranch beat West Campus of Sacramento, 3-2, for its first-ever playoff win. But the Hawks’ season ended when Casa Roble posted a 4-1 win in the second round.
Galt boys soccer
Twice was nice for Galt on Feb. 21.
Playing Livingston in the section’s D-IV title at Hubbard Field — Tokay High’s revamped on-campus stadium — Galt captured its second consecutive title over the Wolves with a 2-0 win. In 2018, Galt knocked off Livingston at Elk Grove High.
Galt also earned a CIF NorCal home game at Walker Park and top seed. But Prospect of Saratoga upset the Warriors, 3-2.
Galt, Tokay football
Back in August, both Galt and Tokay football teams played their first home games in their respective revamped stadiums that include all-turf field, all-weather track and field, new bleachers and press boxes and stadium lights.
In the Week 0 opener on Aug. 23, Galt hosted Woodland Christian in a non-league football game at the revamped Erv Hatzenbuhler Field at Warrior Stadium, which was under reconstruction for almost a year. Galt, after overcoming a rough first quarter, rallied in the second quarter to post a 34-10 win. Galt finished its season at 4-6.
On Sept. 6, Tokay, which officially opened Hubbard Field in December 2018 for a girls soccer non-league game against Liberty Ranch after going through construction for also a year, hosted Stagg in a non-league football game. But the visiting Delta Kings spoiled the Tigers’ night with a 35-23 win. Tokay finished its season at 2-8 that includes a 1-4 record at Hubbard Field.
Lodi, which finished its season at 6-4, played two games at Hubbard Field — and won both games. The Flames soundly defeated Stagg 41-15 and posted a thrilling 28-14 win over Tokay in their TCAL and cross-town finale on Nov. 1. Lodi is officially 2-0 at Hubbard Field.
Dave Nutting
On Dec. 7, former Lodi High boys basketball coach Dave Nutting, who led the Flames to six TCAL titles and playoff berths, died after battling cancer.
During his 14-season tenure that started in 2004 and ran until he resigned at the end of the 2017-18 season, Nutting, 58, was a physical education and math teacher at Lodi High.
On Dec. 20 at The Inferno, Darlene Nutting, Dave’s wife, and his brother Ray were honored by this year’s Lodi boys basketball team with a check for $2,352.50, raising money that was spearheaded by junior guard Vinny Montgomery. Along with other members of the squad and the coaching staff, Montgomery and the Flames were T-shirts that said “Be Awesome,” which was Nutting’s famous phrase he told his basketball players and students.
Lodi High Assistant Principal Erin Aitken, who was the school’s girls basketball coach and athletic director during Nutting’s coaching tenure, and current Lodi High boys basketball coach Scott Woznick spoke highly of Nutting.
“Dave dedicated a lot of time developing the players in his program, both in and out of season,” Aitken said.
Woznick added, “Dave was a highly competitive individual and was a great story teller who could light up any room.
Liberty Ranch High Principal Joe Saramago was the Galt High athletic director when Nutting taught at Galt High and was the Warriors’ boys basketball coach in the early 2000s.
“Dave was a great coach, father, husband and friend,” Saramago said of Nutting.
Dave Nutting left behind Darlene and four adult children.
Lodi-Tokay football
On Nov. 1, the annual meeting between Lodi and Tokay took place at Hubbard Field.
Lodi needed a win to enhance its chances to earn a section playoff berth with a 6-4 record. Tokay, which has endured four consecutive losing seasons, was looking to end the season with an upset.
In front of a large crowds on both sides, the game was far from the 2018 edition that saw Lodi pound Tokay 42-8. But the Flames’ running game led by running back Christian Zamora and big defensive plays that included an interception by Logan Stout led to the Flames posting a 28-14 win over the Tigers.
Tokay volleyball
In October, for the first time in a decade, the Tokay High volleyball team earned a section D-II playoff berth.
Under new coach Kirsten Ryan, a 1987 Tokay High graduate who coached volleyball at Bear Creek and Edison, and outside hitter Kayla Pau, the Tigers beat rival Lodi to earn the TCAL’s fourth playoff berth.
Tokay played Vacaville, which swept the Tigers in three sets. The Tigers finished with an 8-10 record.
Lodi girls cross-country
Staying in October, the Lodi High girls cross-country team continued to race past the competition.
At the TCAL No. 3 meet, held at Lodi Lake, Lodi ran past Tokay and the rest of the league to win their 17th consecutive league title. Lodi won titles in the San Joaquin Athletic Association before joining the TCAL in 2014.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.