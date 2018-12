Athlete of the week: Right place, right time for Quiroz

But his Tiger teammates are glad he was at the right place at the right time at the revamped Hubbard Field on Dec. 19. That’s when Quiroz scored two goals that included the winning goal for Tokay (7-1), which beat Galt (9-1-1) in a non-league contest 3-2. Hubbard Field, on the Tokay High campus, now has a turf field, home and visitor aluminum stands on the west and east sides respectively, tunnels to leave and enter on both sides of the stands, press box, digital scoreboard located at the north end of the stadium, plus stadium lights and all-weather track and field.