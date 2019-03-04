The Sierra Valley Conference released its winter all-conference teams on Monday, and the two Galt schools garnered two MVPs, two co-MVPs and three coaches of the year between them.
Liberty Ranch collected the bulk of the top honors, with Jalen Patterson winning the MVP in boys basketball, Mason Ginni winning MVP in boys soccer, Karlie Hintze and Devyn Kelley winning co-defensive MVP in girls soccer, and Josh Williams (boys basketball) and Rob Huarte (girls soccer) winning coach of the year.
Galt’s Angela DaPrato won coach of the year in girls basketball after the Warriors won their first league game in several years and finished with a 1-9 SVC record.
Patterson, a junior, averaged 23.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season as the Hawks finished with a 29-4 record, including a 9-1 record in the SVC for the league championship and a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship.
Other Liberty Ranch selections for boys basketball included Jayden Baroni, Isaac Padilla, Jaime Gonzalez. Galt’s Christian Strayhand also made the All-SVC team.
Ginni racked up a team-high 34 goals for the Hawks boys soccer team, to go along with 11 assists as Liberty Ranch went 22-3 and 8-2 in the SVC for second place. Galt won the league with a 10-0 record.
Other Hawks named to the All-SVC team were Anthony Chavez, Alexis Gamez, Eduardo Landin and Nate Gomez. For Galt, all-league selections were Gilberto Lopez, Davian Marquez, Nathan Villalobos, Maico Ortiz, Ramiro Ramirez and Jason Welch.
Hintze and Kelley were leaders of a Hawks girls soccer defense that allowed six goals through the 10-game league season, and 19 all season as the Hawks went 19-5 and 10-0 in the SVC. Hintze had 10 goals and one assist this season, and Kelley had one goal and five assists. Other Liberty Ranch selections included McKenna Brown, Sydney Klink, Gianna Vigna and Jessalyn Sulamo. For Galt, which went 3-6-1 in SVC play, all-league selections were Sabrina Welch, Isabelle Minatre, Celeste Baez and Rachel Vermeltfoort.
In girls basketball, Galt’s Kaya Weaver and Liberty Ranch’s Olivia Nelson were named to the All-SVC team, and in wrestling, Galt’s Zack Mason was selected.