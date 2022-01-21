High schools: Lodi’s Bishop named to All-State football team

More often than not when the Lodi High football team wanted to run the ball in 2021 — and it was a lot — the play went behind offensive lineman Nathan Bishop.
For his efforts on the offensive line in helping the Flames finish with an 8-4 record, with a first-round playoff blowout over Downey and a close quarterfinal loss to heavily-favored Central Catholic in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II quarterfinals, Bishop has been named to the Maxpreps.com Second Team All-California list.
“I was pretty surprised,” Bishop said. “My coach texted me and said I made all-state, and I looked and I was there.”
Lodi’s offensive line was a question mark coming into the Fall 2021 season, with not a whole lot of experience returning and not a whole lot of beef. But Lodi, traditionally a run-first team and coach George Duenas not shy about embracing that tradition, bulldozed defensive fronts left and right, with Bishop as the anchor.
“I was at right and left tackle. Just depended on what side we were running to,” Bishop said.
At times it didn’t seem to matter who was running the ball behind Bishop, there were holes to run through for Brayden Stout, Bryce Powell, Bradley Jenkins, Kaiden Merryman, Maceo McDowell and quarterback Adam Schallberger, among others.
The offensive line was key to helping Lodi go 7-3 in the regular season and 3-2 in Tri-City Athletic League play to secure the team’s first playoff spot since 2011. Bishop, a junior, said while many of his key teammates are graduating, he’s confident Lodi can build upon its success.
“I thought it was a pretty good season, even though it was a pretty disappointing loss at the end,” Bishop said. “We lost most of our guys on offense and defense, but I think we’ll have a pretty special team for next year. I think we’re going to have bigger guys next year.”
Bishop played both offensive tackle and linebacker for Lodi.
Bishop is one of 11 players from the Sac-Joaquin Section named to the Maxpreps All-State team. St. Mary’s receiver Jadyn Marshall was the only other player from the TCAL named.
The state player of the year went to Tetairo McMillan, a receiver/defensive back from Servite High in Anaheim, and Coach of the Year honors wen to Todd Sloat of Fall River High in MacArthur.