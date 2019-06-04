Audrey Brookins has earned two Most Valuable Player honors within 30 days.
One that may stand out for the Liberty Ranch High softball pitcher, a four-year starter, is earning the Sierra Valley Conference’s MVP award. She was one of many Galt and Liberty Ranch spring sport athletes who were honored by the conference recently.
Brookins helped Liberty Ranch, which captured another SVC title last month at 14-1 and 17-7 overall, with her arm and bat. In the circle, Brookins recorded 12 of the Hawks’ wins, had an ERA of 0.75 and struck out 82 batters. At the plate, she batted .556.
Brookins joined teammates Karlie DalBianco, Kharizma Lathipanya-Kham, Emilee Mort, Presli Kooyman and Ashley Hubert on the all-league list. Mort had a .667 batting average and Lathipanya-Kham .589. The group helped Liberty Ranch to a deep run in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs, needing one more win from playing for the section title for the first time in the program’s history.
In the 42nd annual Optimist High School All-Star Game, small schools, at Capital Christian High of Sacramento on May 29, Brookins was named the South’s MVP. She pitched four innings and allowed no hits and walked one North batter.
Galt’s Sophia Pate, Alyssa Hardwick and Emily McCalla were also on the all-league team. McCalla, only a freshman, had a .481 batting average, Hardwick .321 and Pate, a senior who is a four-year starter, at .315.
In baseball, six Liberty Ranch players who made all-league first team; Merv Cornell, Jaime Gonzalez, Shane Popoff, Louis Manning, Kenny Morgan and Josh Seiler. Gonzalez had a .368, Cornell .317 and Popoff .315. The group of Hawks helped their team win the SVC title with a 13-2 record.
Wade Isbell, who had been Liberty Ranch’s head coach for the last four seasons but announced his resignation after the Hawks were eliminated in the second round of the section’s D-IV playoffs last month, was named Coach of the Year. In three of the last four years he’s run the program, Isbell led the Hawks to an SVC title. Isbell resigned as coach last month.
Galt’s Ivan Arana and Ty Abbott were also named all-league. Arana had a batting average of .367 and Abbott .359.
Two Galt boys golfers in Jason Welch and Vinnie Grieco were named all-league. The duo helped the Warriors take third place in the SVC with 13 points. Liberty Ranch’s Isaac Lima, who helped the Hawks take fourth place with 11 points, is also on the all-league team.
Two Liberty Ranch boys’ swimmers made all-league; Evan Silvey in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and Caleb Stewart in the 100 backstroke. For the girls, Galt’s Makayla Casjens earned a berth in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Liberty Ranch’s Katie Schwarze in the 100 butterfly and the Hawks’ 400 freestyle relay team. The Liberty Ranch boys and girls’ swim teams each won the SVC title in their divisions.
In co-ed tennis, Liberty Ranch’s Nick Mancebo was named the boys’ MVP, sharing the honors with El Dorado’s Jim Emory. Galt’s Jonathan Jonas was named Coach of the year. Liberty Ranch also won the SVC title this spring.
Joining Mancebo on the all-league list was teammate Michael Pryor and Galt’s Emanuel Sandoval. For the girls, Galt’s Vitoria Andrade and Liberty Ranch’s Brianna Muiruri and Stefania Salgado were named all-league.
Two Liberty Ranch boys track and field members were selected in this sport. Those Hawks were Cristian Martinez in the 400-meters, 800 and 1,600. Kyler Lunde was picked in the high jump.