The Tokay High cross country team got its first action of the year on Wednesday, with a meet in Tracy against West.
Tokay coach Karey Harty said that the city of Tracy is not allowing use of its parks, so West created a standard 5-kilometer course on campus (and 3K for the junior varsity races).
Tokay’s varsity girls won by default, with West not fielding enough runners. Twin sisters Kari and Kali Anema went 1-2, with Kari running a 19-minute, 20-second time and Kali a 20:10. Chloe Mohr was third with a person-best 21:24, Angela Machado ran a 22:17, and Harleen Samra ran a 28:33.
The Tokay boys also won by default, with Zack Kellogg placing second at 17:01 with a bad-luck step on the sidewalk setting him back. Kai Bayers-Cardone was third at 17:55, Manny Munoz was fourth at 18:18 (after also hurting himself), Axel Castro was fifth with a personal-best 19:19, and Evan Delph rounded out Tokay’s top five with a 21:33, also a personal best.
Tokay’s JV boys won with a first-place run by Joshua Young (11:38), along with Hank Hiatt (12:08), Reuben Ripken (12:38) and Brian Yepez (13:21) taking the top four places.
Tokay’s JV girls also won, with Brook Frisk winning at 15:34, followed by Emma Shackelford at 15:52, Annalyn Grant at 16:37 and Ashley Ragon at 18:04.
Baseball: Lodi 5, Tokay 4
Lodi baseball survived a late Tokay rally on Thursday that saw the Tigers score twice in the bottom of the seventh inning at Zupo Field.
Fidel Ulloa went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Lodi, Dominic Brassesco went 2-for-4, Jake Fritz had a double and a run, Tyler Meehleis had a single and a run, and Billy Machado had a single and three RBIs.
For Tokay, both Cade Campbell and Logan Drummond had triples, with two runs from Drummond, and Joseph Barnhardt belted two doubles and scored twice. Brett Graddy was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Campbell Kurkjian was 2-for-4, and Anthony O’Grodnick had a single.
Hayden Hildenbrand got the win for Lodi with four innings pitched, with two runs allowed on five hits and four strikeouts. Caleb Wall finished the last three innings, also with four strikeouts.
For Tokay, Graddy pitched five innings and allowed five runs (one earned) with five strikeouts. Campbell pitched the last two innings of scoreless ball, with three strikeouts.
Girls volleyball: Tokay 5, Lincoln 2
Tokay High’s girls volleyball team survived a battle on Thursday, taking down the Trojans 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12.
Girls golf: Lodi 253, West 342
Meagan Ky and Marissa Patersen each carded 47s to lead the Flames past West at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club on Thursday. Alison Ky added a 48, Amelia Gonzalez a 55 and Katelyn Gonzalez a 58.
Lodi (4-0, 2-0 TCAL) will host Tracy on Tuesday.
Girls golf: Tokay 272, Lincoln 319
Mariko Hashimoto shot a 46 to lead the Tigers on Thursday at Brookside COuntry Club, along with a 47 from Emma Jellen, a 54 from Samantha Hittle, a 57 from Emma Buck and a 68 from Claire Jellen.
Tokay is next up against St. Mary’s on Tuesday at Stockton Golf and Country Club.
Boys water polo: Lodi 13, West 2
Victor Plunkett and Anthony Celli scored three goals each in Thursday’s victory, along with two each from Braden Endter, Guy Hein and Sam Meyers, and one from Dane Cranford.
In the cage, Ryan Streyle had four blocks and Evan Peterson had three.
Girls water polo: Lodi 17, West 6
Elisa Grim and Shelby Richardson each scored four goals in Thursday’s victory, with Morgan Vice adding three, Emily Engle adding two, and Ava Sepulveda, Jenna Bigelow, Kenna Dooley and madison Broughton adding one each.
In goal, Abigail Rusch had six saves.
JV softball: Tokay 21, Galt 3
Corinthia Rivera went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs in Thursday’s time-shortened victory. Gabriella Fasano added a single, three runs and two RBIs, Mateah Saragoza had a single and two stolen bases, Eliza Litton walked three times and scored three times, Kendall Robbins had a single, three RBIs and four runs, Ashley Gill had a single and two runs and Laenee Johnson had a double and three runs.
JV baseball: Lodi 8, Tokay 1
Austin Meehleis led the Flames in Thursday’s victory with a pair of doubles, a single and three RBIs. Logan Edwards went four innings for the win.