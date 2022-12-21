The Liberty Ranch girls soccer team shut out Tokay High 2-0 on Tuesday, with 7 saves from goalkeeper Ariana Anaya and 4 saves from Zia Ruppert, both of whom played 40 minutes.
On the other end of the pitch, Alora Lopez and Libby Portillo each scored in the first half for the Hawks, with an assist from Eliana Enriquez.
Tokay (5-4-1) plays next in the Tri-City Athletic League opener on Jan. 3 at Tracy. Liberty Ranch (2-2-3) is also off until its league opener, starting Sierra Valley Conference play at El Dorado on Jan. 3.
Varsity girls: Tokay 34, Galt 26
The Tigers improved to 6-7 with Tuesday’s victory in Galt, while the Warriors dropped to 1-6. Tokay played an undefeated Kimball squad on Wednesday (results were not available at press time), while Galt plays at Chavez today.
Varsity boys: Manteca 72, Lodi 50
The Flames dropped Tuesday’s non-league game, with 16 points from Matt Schiess, 10 from Asher Schroeder, 9 from Matt Shinn, 7 from Brayden Stout, 3 from Nathan Morse, 2 each from Connor Overbo and Zach Stephens, and 1 from Connor Davis.
The Flames (6-8) played Chavez on Wednesday.
Varsity boys: Pitman 70, Tokay 36
The Tigers fell to 1-8 with Tuesday’s loss. Tokay will play at Manteca today.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 45, Sonora 34
The Hawks improved to 5-6 with Tuesday’s victory, and will play at Antelope today.
Freshman boys: Lodi 47, Manteca 33
The Flames upended Manteca on Tuesday with 19 points from Jackson Butler,, 8 from Xavier Davis, 7 from Tyler Protz, 6 from Matthew Biglieri, 3 from Noah Munoz, and 2 each from Max Tovar and Noah Hufford.
