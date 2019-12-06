GALT — In one minute and five seconds, the Tokay High girls basketball had an opportunity to win its second consecutive win in as many days.
Taking on Stagg High’s squad in the winner’s bracket of the Lady Warrior Shootout inside Warrior Gym on the Galt High campus on Friday, Tokay had the opportunities on offense. But Stagg did enough to record a 32-30 win.
“You hold a team to (32) points, you should win,” said Tokay coach Shanel Mischal.
Today at noon, also at Warrior Gym, Tokay (1-4) will play the Galt-Calaveras loser of Friday’s late night game. Stagg advances to the today’s championship game, which will be played at 1:30 p.m., against the Galt-Calaveras winner.
In that final time left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Stagg held a 31-29 lead. Tokay had four offensive possessions, thanks to its half-court defense that forced the Delta Kings into turning the basketball over three times. But a missed 3-pointer and lay-up attempts produced no lead changes that would favor Tokay.
“We had three lay-up attempts that we just missed,” Mischal said.
Tokay scored its only point in the remaining time from the free throw line; junior forward Fernanda Vazquez canned 1 of 2 shots with 5.6 seconds left on the clock that trimmed the Delta Kings’ lead to 31-30. Tokay made 5 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter, and 8 of 15 — all in the second half and game.
Now forced to play full-court defense after Vazquez’s shot, Tokay committed a reaching foul. That led to Stagg guard Destiny Rodriguez, meeting her destiny at the free throw line with also making 1 of 2 shots that gave the Delta Kings a 32-30 lead.
“Our defense is looking pretty good, especially considering the fact that we’re so small,” said Mischal, whose tallest player is almost 5-foot-9. “Stagg has some big girls.”
Both teams were evenly matched in rebounds in the third quarter, which transition into points for the other. That led to a 20-20 score entering the final eight minutes of the game.
Stagg led 6-0 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Delta Kings scored 10 points for a 16-10 lead. Five of the Tigers’ points came from point guard Simone Medeiros, who converted two Stagg turnovers into coast-to-coast basket and a 3-pointer.
“The first half, we just didn’t come out to play; the first half was a wash,” said Mischal, whose Tigers beat Pleasant Grove of Elk Grove in the opener on Thursday. “We played really well last night. They underestimated them. Straight up, that’s what I think. We didn’t come to play.”
Tokay forward Aniyah Dean finished with 11 points for Tokay. Medeiros followed with eight points, Vazquez seven points, Ahinea El Kheidi four and Mia Misasi three.
Stagg guard Summer Hong led her team in scoring with nine points. Forward Janelle Pharms followed with seven points and Rodriguez six.
Now the Tigers shift their focus toward today’s third place game against Galt or Calaveras loser of Friday’s game.
“Hopefully, I see the team that we were (Thursday) playing all four quarters,” Mischal said.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.