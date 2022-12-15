After a season that included a 21-11 record, a second-place finish in the Tri-City Athletic League and a run to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals, a number of awards went to the Lodi High girls water polo team.
Morgan Vice was named to the All-Section team after a 73-goal season with 24 assists. The all-section team consists of just 10 players from across the section.
The Division I all-section team included Morgan Vice and Emily Engle on the first team, and an honorable mention to Shelby Richardson. Engle finished the season with 57 goals and 11 assists, and Richardson finished with 51 goals and 10 assists.
MVP in both D1 and the overall section went to Davis’ Kenzie Walker.
In the TCAL, Vice, Engle and Richardson were all named to the first team, while Jenna Bigelow and Eva Sepulveda were named to the second team. Bigelow finished with 9 goals and 8 assists, and Sepulveda had 30 goals and 29 assists.
Honorable mentions went to Laine Woodard and goalkeeper Abigail Rusch. Woodard finished with 38 goals and 29 assists, and Rusch 115 saves while allowing 19 goals.
TCAL MVP went to Lily Kirby of the league-champion St. Mary’s squad.
WRESTLING
Varsity boys: Tokay 54, Tracy 24
The Tigers pinned six opponents in Wednesday’s TCAL dual match. Davyd Cera pinned Tracy’s Calen Jones at 106, Josiah Garcia pinned Matthew Lane at 126, Richard Mendonca pinned Spencer Lanning at 170, Juan Soria pinned Paden Amos at 182, Juan Ordinola pinned Tre Montour at 195, and Aiden Sweetman pinned Jonathan Lay pinned Jonathan Lau at at 220.
Tokay also had two technical falls (a win by 15 points) with Diego Alcantara over Zechariah Quay at 120 and Kain Canicosa over William Metge at 132. Two decisions rounded out the Tokay victory, with Dominic Ortiz beating Rhett Simmons 7-5 at 113, and Marcus Mireles beating Maximiliano Cornejo 7-5 at 138.
JV boys: Tokay 48, Tracy 18
Johnny Williams pinned his opponent at 220, while the rest of Tokay’s points came via forfeited weight classes.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys: Lodi 64, Oakdale 45
The Flames beat the Mustangs for the second time this season, after a tournament win on Dec. 1. Asher Schroeder led the Flames with 18 points, Matt Schiess had 13, Brayden Stout and Connor Davis had 10 points each, Nathan Morse had 5 points, there were 2 points each from Cole Smalley, Zach Stevens and Matt Shinn, and 1 each from Connor Overbo and Colin Griffin.
Lodi (5-5) started the Clayton Valley Tournament against Liberty Brentwood on Thursday (results weren’t available at press time).
Varsity girls: Pleasant Grove 41, Lodi 38
Zoe Aitken led the Flames with 14 points and added 4 steals as Lodi dropped to 3-7 on Wednesday. Malia Uhrich added 6 points, Kiah Aitken had 5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, Janie Schallberger had 4 points, and Isabel Humphrey had 3 points, 6 boards and 5 steals.
Varsity girls: Tokay 60, Bear Creek 15
The Tigers improved to 5-7 with Wednesday’s victory. The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday with a road game at Galt.
Varsity boys: Burbank 72, Galt 41
Carson Cagle led the Warriors with 11 points and 8 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss. Wilson Garcia added 10 points, Jayden Gunter had 9 points and 6 rebounds, Dometrice Morris had 8 points and 4 offensive rebounds, and Zavion Mitchell had 3 points.
Galt (2-11) hosted Ben Holt Prep on Thursday.
Varsity boys: Escalon 52, Liberty Ranch 51, OT
In a defensive overtime period, Escalon outscored the Hawks 3-2 for the win. Liberty Ranch will host Dixon today.
JV boys: Lodi 70, Oakdale 34
Sean Tetz led the Flames with 20 points in Wednesday’s victory, along with 14 from Drew Tetz, 13 from Noah Rivera, 8 each from Ty Liu and Ryan Marini, 5 from Ricky O’Boyle, and 2 from Mario Rizzi.
JV girls: Lodi 40, Pleasant Grove 16
Sienna Aitken led the Flames with 14 points in Wednesday’s victory, along with 8 from Keily Ramirez, 7 from Kylie Blum, 5 from Makenna Shultz, and 2 from Joselyn Alvarez, Jasmine Adkins and Taitam Brown.
Freshman boys: Lodi 57, Oakdale 15
The Flames cruised to victory on Wednesday, with 13 points from Jackson Butler, 10 each from Cooper Mettler and Noah Munoz, 5 each from Aaron Rocha and Noah Hufford, 4 from Tyler Protz, 3 each from Xavier Davis and Joseph Lemos, and 2 each from Max Tovar and Trey Spagnola.
SOCCER
Varsity boys: Franklin-Stockton 1, Tokay 0
The Tigers dropped to 2-7-1 courtesy of a first-half goal. Tokay will face Stagg today at Hubbard Field.
