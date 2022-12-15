After a season that included a 21-11 record, a second-place finish in the Tri-City Athletic League and a run to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals, a number of awards went to the Lodi High girls water polo team.

Morgan Vice was named to the All-Section team after a 73-goal season with 24 assists. The all-section team consists of just 10 players from across the section.