The Tokay High softball team racked up six doubles and 15 total hits in Tuesday’s 11-2 Tri-City Athletic League victory over St. Mary’s, while Emily Walker pitched a complete game, with two runs allowed on six hits.
Walker went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, Hannah Hauschildt was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, Kayly Pau was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Katherine Jackson was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run, Megan Walker was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Cloe Alaniz had a double and a run, and Simone Medeiros and Annika Hauschildt had singles, with two runs from Medeiros.
In the second game of the double-header, Tokay took down the Rams 16-0 with a complete-game, two-hit shutout from Megan Walker.
The bats switched on again for Tokay (4-10 in the TCAL, 8-14), with Medeiros going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Pau went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs, Mia Misasi was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Annika Hauschildt was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, Hannah Hauschildt was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Emily Walker was 2-for-4 with a double, Megan Walker was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Jackson and Rachel Gibbons each had a single and two runs.
Junior varsity
Tracy 15, Lodi 8
Alexis Bindi and Sydney Featherston each homered in Tuesday’s loss as the Flames fell to 5-7 in the TCAL. Bindi went 2-for-4 with the home run, a double and two RBIs, Featherston was 2-for-2 with a home run and a single.
Sofia Alejandrez had a triple and three RBIs, Jocelyn Moya went 2-for-3, and Gabriella Fasano, Leyla Ayala, Molly Crosby and Hadlee Evans each had singles.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Elliot Christian 5, Brookside Christian 1
Joshua Alejandre struck out 12 batters in Tuesday’s victory for Elliot (3-7 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, 3-8), going six innings for the win with one run allowed on three hits. Alexander Pinasco finished the game with a scoreless, two-strikeout inning.
Alejandre had himself a day at the plate as well, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs. Pinasco had a single and two runs, and Caleb Guerzo, Alexander Pinasco, Zachary Van Groningen, Matthew Alagna and Andrew Gretsinger had singles.
Bradshaw Christian 21, Galt 0
The Warriors had three hits in Tuesday’s Sierra Valley Conference loss — a double from Logan Mayfield, and singles from Ivan Arana and Marco Federighi. Galt is now 4-10 in the SVC, 7-16.