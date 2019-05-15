Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, had a single in a 5-1 loss against Durham on May 9.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a one-day stint with triple-A Sacramento on May 9, going 0-for-1 against Fresno, before being sent to double-A Richmond on May 10. He had two home runs in a series against Erie, going 2-for-5 with a solo shot on Monday and adding a two-run blast on Wednesday.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros del Norte (Mexican League)
Phillips, a 32-year-old reliever, pitched scoreless innings of relief on May 5 and 8, then gave up a run on two hits in an inning of work on May 11.
Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior reliever, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in an 8-2 win over Long Beach State on May 10, then had another scoreless inning in a 9-4 win over Pepperdine on Tuesday.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single in a 2-0 win over Cal Lutheran, added a walk and a run in a 5-3 loss in the second game of the series, and then had a single and a walk in a 7-0 loss to Cal Lutheran in the team’s season finale.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior outfielder, hit safely in all six games of the Gulf South Conference Tournament, starting with a 2-for-5 day with a double, two RBIs, a run and a stolen base in a 10-0 win over Valdosta State. He then had a single in each of the remaining games, with an RBI in a 10-3 loss to West Georgia, a run in a 14-3 win over Montevallo, an RBI in a 9-1 win over West Florida, a run in a 7-6 win over Valdosta State and an RBI in a 6-0 win over West Florida in the championship game.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a junior outfielder, had a single in a 3-1 win over Kansas Wesleyan in the opener of the KCAC Tournament, had a walk in a 3-2 loss to Friends University, and had a single in a 1-0 win over Tabor College.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, pitched a complete-game shutout in the eight-inning win over Tabor College, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three. The next day, she took the loss with two innings of relief in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa University, with two runs allowed on four hits with two strikeouts.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a junior infielder, had a single and an RBI in the CCAA Softball Championship game, an 11-0 loss to CSU San Bernardino.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a junior, finished tied for 29th at the NCAA Louisville Regional, with a 2-under 69 on the final day of the tournament.
Zoe Offield
High school: Tokay
Sport: Golf
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Offield, a freshman placed 49th overall at the NCAA Division II West Regional with a 25-over 238 at Amarillo Country Club in Texas.
Clint Schallberger
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Humboldt State
Schallberger earned the Male Scholar-Athlete award at the Lumberjacks’ awards night, with a 3.8 GPA while studying computer science. Schallberger played in nine games on the offensive line for the Lumberjacks in the fall.
James McClain
High school: Tokay
Sport: Track and field
College: Delta
McClain placed 10th in the NorCal Finals in shot put, with a 44-foot, 6.75-inch throw.
Jordan Nance
High school: Tokay
Sport: Track and field
College: Delta
Nance earned her automatic qualifier to the state meet with a 113-10.
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a freshman pitcher, got the win in the deciding third game of a playoff series against Feather River, with two innings of relief in a 10-7 win, allowing one run on two hits.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a single in a 12-3 playoff loss to Delta on May 9, then had a walk and a run in the second game of the series, an 11-7 loss.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had a single, an RBI and a run in a 10-6 playoff loss to Monterey Peninsula College.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a single in the playoff loss.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, had a two-run home run in a playoff win over Shasta College, then went 2-for-4 with a double in another win over Shasta.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We’d like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.