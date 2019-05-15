Mitch Walding

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Baseball

Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)

Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, had a single in a 5-1 loss against Durham on May 9.

Gio Brusa

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Baseball

Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)

Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a one-day stint with triple-A Sacramento on May 9, going 0-for-1 against Fresno, before being sent to double-A Richmond on May 10. He had two home runs in a series against Erie, going 2-for-5 with a solo shot on Monday and adding a two-run blast on Wednesday.

Zach Phillips

High school: Galt

Sport: Baseball

Professional: Acereros del Norte (Mexican League)

Phillips, a 32-year-old reliever, pitched scoreless innings of relief on May 5 and 8, then gave up a run on two hits in an inning of work on May 11.

Alex Patterson

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Baseball

College: UC Santa Barbara

Patterson, a senior reliever, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in an 8-2 win over Long Beach State on May 10, then had another scoreless inning in a 9-4 win over Pepperdine on Tuesday.

Mason Blansett

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Whittier

Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single in a 2-0 win over Cal Lutheran, added a walk and a run in a 5-3 loss in the second game of the series, and then had a single and a walk in a 7-0 loss to Cal Lutheran in the team’s season finale.

Brett Young

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Delta State (Miss.)

Young, a senior outfielder, hit safely in all six games of the Gulf South Conference Tournament, starting with a 2-for-5 day with a double, two RBIs, a run and a stolen base in a 10-0 win over Valdosta State. He then had a single in each of the remaining games, with an RBI in a 10-3 loss to West Georgia, a run in a 14-3 win over Montevallo, an RBI in a 9-1 win over West Florida, a run in a 7-6 win over Valdosta State and an RBI in a 6-0 win over West Florida in the championship game.

Ali Smith

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: McPherson (Kan.)

Smith, a junior outfielder, had a single in a 3-1 win over Kansas Wesleyan in the opener of the KCAC Tournament, had a walk in a 3-2 loss to Friends University, and had a single in a 1-0 win over Tabor College.

Brittany Baroni

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: McPherson (Kan.)

Baroni, a junior pitcher, pitched a complete-game shutout in the eight-inning win over Tabor College, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three. The next day, she took the loss with two innings of relief in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa University, with two runs allowed on four hits with two strikeouts.

Korina Krueg

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Krueg, a junior infielder, had a single and an RBI in the CCAA Softball Championship game, an 11-0 loss to CSU San Bernardino.

Brad Reeves

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Arizona

Reeves, a junior, finished tied for 29th at the NCAA Louisville Regional, with a 2-under 69 on the final day of the tournament.

Zoe Offield

High school: Tokay

Sport: Golf

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Offield, a freshman placed 49th overall at the NCAA Division II West Regional with a 25-over 238 at Amarillo Country Club in Texas.

Clint Schallberger

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Humboldt State

Schallberger earned the Male Scholar-Athlete award at the Lumberjacks’ awards night, with a 3.8 GPA while studying computer science. Schallberger played in nine games on the offensive line for the Lumberjacks in the fall.

James McClain

High school: Tokay

Sport: Track and field

College: Delta

McClain placed 10th in the NorCal Finals in shot put, with a 44-foot, 6.75-inch throw.

Jordan Nance

High school: Tokay

Sport: Track and field

College: Delta

Nance earned her automatic qualifier to the state meet with a 113-10.

Ethan Torres

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Torres, a freshman pitcher, got the win in the deciding third game of a playoff series against Feather River, with two innings of relief in a 10-7 win, allowing one run on two hits.

Mark Aubrey

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a single in a 12-3 playoff loss to Delta on May 9, then had a walk and a run in the second game of the series, an 11-7 loss.

Aliah Cisneros

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had a single, an RBI and a run in a 10-6 playoff loss to Monterey Peninsula College.

Kayley Rocha

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a single in the playoff loss.

Jordyn Farren

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Sacramento City

Farren, a freshman catcher, had a two-run home run in a playoff win over Shasta College, then went 2-for-4 with a double in another win over Shasta.

