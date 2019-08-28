Accomplishments: Isiah Ricci took matters into his own hands, and the result was some good numbers for his Liberty Ranch High football team.
But what’s more important for the Hawks’ senior running back are numbers off the gridiron.
In Liberty Ranch’s 41-6 win over Johnson in the season opener for both teams at Hawk Stadium on Aug. 23, Ricci, at 5-foot-9 and 175-pounds, scored three touchdowns; two rushing and one receiving. He finished with 76 yards on 12 carries and his only reception for 15 yards.
Ricci’s first touchdown was on a 15-yard screen pass from sophomore quarterback Aidan Carr in the second quarter.
“We really weren’t moving the ball too much in the first quarter,” said Ricci of the game that was 0-0 after the first. “It worked out perfectly. I was able to make the play, score the touchdown.”
The Hawks’ defense recovered a Johnson, out of Sacramento, fumble in the same quarter. That led to Ricci’s second score on a 5-yard run.
“I got the ball two plays in a row,” Ricci said. “Marched off 15 yards on the first one. Then the second one I had a counter, followed my (offensive) line and got into the end zone.”
The final touchdown was also on the ground.
“I was cramping up a little bit; I came out of the game for a little bit,” Ricci recalled. “Coach (Anthony Linebaugh) wanted me to go back in and I said ‘OK.’ We had momentum coming in and then coach started feeding me the ball. I was marching down the field with the guys. It was a counter on the left side.”
Ricci said the Hawks were anxious to kick off the new season. The game was more exciting for Ricci, who had not played since his sophomore year in 2017.
“This was my first varsity game,” Ricci said. “I wasn’t really nervous. I just had to go out there and play my game, trust my line, follow my guys.”
Ricci was academically ineligible for the 2018 season. He still took part in the Hawks’ workouts and team activities. But when it came to game night, he stood on the sidelines and watched the games.
“It was hard watching my guys,” Ricci said. “I was still on the practice squad; I just couldn’t play.”
Ricci, who ended the 2018-19 school year with a 3.4 grade point average, thought he would eligible to play in the Hawks’ final three games of the 2018 season. But he said that Linebaugh told him the grades came out, and Ricci was still under the mandatory 2.0 GPA to play high school sports in California. At the end of his sophomore year, Ricci had a 1.8 GPA.
But Ricci opted to stay with the team despite the fact he wasn’t going to be able to play one down in the Hawks’ last three games. Then after the 2018 season ended, he buckled down on his studies.
“I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing,” Ricci said. “Academically, I was struggling. There were some things that came up, got in the way.”
Ricci admitted that hanging out with the wrong crowd led limited success academically during his sophomore year.
“It was a hard time,” Ricci said. “I wasn’t hanging with the right crowd.”
Now most of his friends of the right crowd are his Liberty Ranch football teammates.
“They are good guys,” Ricci said. “These are my football buddies. I wasn’t hanging out with my football friends my sophomore (year).”
Liberty Ranch, Ricci stated, has a goal of reaching the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. The last time the Hawks soared into the playoffs was the 2016 season after they won a share of the Sierra Valley Conference title with Cordova — now part of the Greater Sacramento League — and El Dorado.
But it’s just one game at a time for him and the Hawks, who welcome Center of Antelope in a non-league game at Hawk Stadium on Friday.
“I’m actually looking forward to making the playoffs,” Ricci said. “I believe in our team. We have a lot of talent. We’re undersized, but we are prepared to fight. I can’t wait for Center. It’s just got to be one game at a time.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.