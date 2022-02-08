The Tokay High boys soccer team finished the regular season with a 4-1 victory over St. Mary’s on Monday to clinch the Tri-City Athletic League title.
Tokay had goals from Jaime Garcia, Carlos Pineda, Elvin Santana and Omar Garcia. Leonardo Dominguez tallied two assists, while Chris Mendoza and Oswaldo Guadarrama each had one.
Tokay finished with a league championship at 5-0-5 for 20 points. Lodi and Lincoln tied for second at 5-2-3 and 18 points.
Meanwhile, the Lodi boys team was shut out on Monday, with Tracy breaking a scoreless tie with about 10 minutes left to play to win 1-0.
The Section released its soccer playoff brackets on Tuesday, sending four local boys teams and two girls teams to the postseason.
In Division I boys, No. 5 Tokay (7-1-10) will host No. 12 McClatchy (12-5-1) on Thursday. Lodi (10-5-3) also grabbed a No. 5 seed, and will hold No. 12 Golden Valley (8-5-3). Both teams will play at 6 p.m.
Galt (12-1-4) and Liberty Ranch (15-1-5) will not face off in the section playoffs this year, as they’re in separate divisions. In D-III, No. 6 Galt will host No. 11 Johansen (11-7-4) on Thursday, while in D-IV, No. 2 Liberty Ranch will host No. 15 Orestimba (11-7-4).
In the girls brackets, both Galt (6-8-2) and Liberty Ranch (13-5-3) are in D-IV, which opens on Friday. No. 6 Liberty Ranch will host No. 11 Casa Roble (7-7-1), and No. 10 Galt is on the road at East Union (9-7-3).
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 2, Tracy 1
The junior varsity Flames finished with a league record of 5-3-2 after Monday’s victory, with goals from Jose Villalobos and Noah Solt, both on assists from midfielder Riley McDonald.
WRESTLING
TCAL Tournament
The Tokay High wrestling teams won the boys and girls TCAL championships on Saturday, but the Lodi High squads had their share of success as well.
Lodi’s boys finished in fourth place with 176 points, and the girls team was third with 71.
In the boys tournament, Lodi had one champion in Felipe DeMatos, who won the heavyweight division, and a pair of runners up in Preston Izaguirre (162-pound division) and Adam Schallberger (172).
Third-place finishes went to Colin Grant (140), Stephen Holbo (184) and Daniel Romo (197), in fourth place were Christian Sandoval (115), Jonathan Rosales (134) and Javon Sison (222), and in fifth place were Drew Luiz (108), Garrett Hunt (147) and Grant Shipley (154).
The Lodi girls squad had two champions — Jovelyn Shelley won at 118 pounds and Elora Parises won at 191.
Second-place finishes went to Emily Flores (108), Scarlet Castaneda (113) and Emely Zavala (191), and in third place were Gabi Fasano (103) and Azaria Biegler (123).
Lodi and Tokay will head to Sac-Joaquin Section regional championships this weekend, with the girls at the South Regional at Central Valley High in Ceres on Friday and Saturday, and the boys at the D-I championships at Del Oro High in Loomis on Saturday.