The Galt High and Liberty Ranch High baseball teams closed out Sierra Valley Conference with wins on Thursday.
Ty Abbott had a walk-off single in the eighth inning for Galt (5-10 in the SVC, 8-16), which posted a 7-6 win over Bradshaw Christian on Thursday. Abbott went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Ethan Reece was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Marco Federighi was 2-for-4 for the Warriors. Hiroto Umeki had a double, two walks and three runs and Ivan Arana added two walks and two runs.
In El Dorado, Liberty Ranch (13-2 in the SVC, 17-7) won the outright conference title with a 5-4 win over Union Mine (11-4 in the SVC, 13-6). On Tuesday, Union Mine edged Liberty Ranch 2-1 in their second meeting at Galt Community Park on Tuesday that set up Thursday’s rubber match.
Elliot Christian 9, Brookside Christian 3
Tanner Burnell went 2-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs to lead Elliot (4-7 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, 4-8) to a victory, with a 2-for-4 day from Josh Alejandre with a triple.
Alexander Pinasco, Zachary Van Groningen and Matthew Alagna had singles, and the Eagles racked up 11 walks.
Burnell pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 10, Tokay 2
Jocelyn Moya and Eloisa Dominguez each pitched three innings in Thursday’s cross-town victory, with one strikeout each.
At the plate, Sydney Featherston was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, Haylee Gonzalez was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, Aleis Bindi was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Dominguez had a double and a run, and Gabi Fasano, Gillian Donley, Leyla Ayala, Moya and Molly Crosby had single, with two runs from Ayala.