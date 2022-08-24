Following Friday’s brawl between Tokay and Chavez’s football teams, a total of 34 players have been handed suspensions of either three or four games.

According to Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard, 15 players from Chavez and 19 players from Tokay received suspensions. During the game, 15 players from each team was ejected for leaving the sidelines during the altercation, and one Tokay player was ejected for throwing punches.

