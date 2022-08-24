Following Friday’s brawl between Tokay and Chavez’s football teams, a total of 34 players have been handed suspensions of either three or four games.
According to Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard, 15 players from Chavez and 19 players from Tokay received suspensions. During the game, 15 players from each team was ejected for leaving the sidelines during the altercation, and one Tokay player was ejected for throwing punches.
The incident began during the third quarter when, with Tokay leading 12-6, Chavez quarterback Deon Mao scrambled for a first down. Tokay defensive back Andru Melgoza leveled Mao at the end of the run, leaving the quarterback lying motionless on the ground.
Mao was able to walk off the field under his own power, but did not return to the game.
Chavez players took exception to the hit, and the shoving began, escalating until players from both benches entered the fray, with coaches trying to pull players back and get in between.
After several minutes, the referee crew told the coaches who was ejected, and those players knelt near the track by the west end zone.
According to DeBoard, the section bylaws don’t have a lot of leeway as to why a player might leave the bench during a physical altercation.
“It's there to keep people from leaving the sideline, period, in situations like this,” DeBoard said. “Once a player leaves the sideline in a fight, even with good intentions, it may cause somebody else to run out there and the situation can escalate.”
According to section bylaw 503.M, a player ejected for fighting or leaving the bench area during a fight is ejected for the remainder of that game and is automatically suspended three to six games for the first offense. A second ejection for fighting or leaving the bench during a fight would mean suspension for the remainder of the season.
Tokay’s next three games are home against Bear Creek, at Kennedy-Sacramento and at West Park-Roseville. Chavez’s next three are at Davis, home against Lodi, and at Bear Creek.
Both Lodi and Tokay were victorious in their Foundation game matchups on Monday, with Lodi sweeping Bear Creek 3-0, and Tokay edging out Linden 3-2.
Grace Culler had an all-around game for the Flames with 15 assists, 4 kills and 5 digs as Lodi won 25-11, 25-11, 25-7. Davina Amen, Karis Mann and Norah Mayer added 5kills each, and Mariah Azua had 9 aces and 4 digs.
Tokay needed all five sets for the victory, winning by scores of 25-16, 16-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Liberty Ranch lost 3-1 in its matchup with Ripon, losing by scores of 25-17, 18-25, 26-24, 25-8.
half of the gate receipt from the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Foundation games go to the sections scholarship fund. The game does not count toward a team’s 28-game maximum for the season.
