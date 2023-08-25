The Lodi High football team dropped to 0-2 this season with Friday's 31-14 loss to Downey in Modesto.
The Lodi High football team dropped to 0-2 this season with Friday's 31-14 loss to Downey in Modesto.
But despite opening the season with two tough losses, the Flames feel they're headed in the right direction.
“We didn't play a compete game vs. Pleasant Grove last week, and that is a really good Downey team. We started off slow, but at the end we came together as a team,” said Lodi coach Joe Rohles. “Our defense was able to come out of the half, make some adjustments and hold a high-tempo offense down, reasonably speaking I guess you could say. Offensively, we were able to adapt and start moving the ball more. We kind of came into our groove on offense at the end.”
The Flames went down 24-0 before quarterback Matt Shinn found the end zone on a short run near the end of the first half. He added a 37-yard touchdown to Brody Mackey in the third quarter.
“We're starting to feel ourselves, and understand ourselves as a team,” Rohles said. “We stuck it out and fought hard, and finished the game strong. We'll continue to focus and play our brand of football.”
Rohles also pointed to the play of running back Jordan Sandoval, who ran the ball hard against Downey, and defensive end Sean Tetz, who had an impact after being called up from junior varsity this week.
Lodi will be back on the road next week, this time in Stockton take on McNair, which is also 0-2 after a 50-6 loss to Atwater.
“McNair, they have very athletic kids,” Rohles said. “I feel like they're going to spread it out and play their brand of football, and defensively they'll try to pressure us.”
Sticking to California this summer? Vacationing in another state? International travels? Stuck in Lodi?
