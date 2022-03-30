Tokay and Lodi’s baseball teams each opened Tri-City Athletic League play with wins on Tuesday, the first of their three-game series this week.
Tokay out-gunned West to the tune of a 12-4 victory at Zupo Field on Tuesday, racking up 14 hits — three of them by pitcher Cory Sugg, who was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs.
On the mound, Sugg went 5 2/3 innings, with 10 strikeouts against five hits and one earned run.
Brock Sell struck out three over the last 1 1/2 innings to earn the save.
Brett Graddy had a double and a single, Adam Koponen had a double, Matthew Casillas had three singles, and Sell, Case Campbell, Ian Monte and Matthew Troutner each singled as the Tigers improved to 7-5 overall.
Lodi defeated St. Mary’s 5-3 on the road on Tuesday, with Dominic Brassesco pitching 6 1/3 innings for the win.
Brassesco gave way to Gianni Casazza in the sixth inning with one out and runners on first and second. Casazza induced a fly ball (with a diving catch by left fielder Nico Lombardi) and a strikeout to end the game.
At the plate, Gavin Mora had a triple and a single, Carson Devine doubled, and Brassesco, Sean Kennedy, Donovan Thorpe and Luke Toy each singled.
Lodi will face St. Mary’s at home today, then finish the series on the road Friday.
Tokay will play at West today at 4 p.m., then will be home against West on Friday at 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Lodi 188, St. Mary’s 206
Lodi’s Jack Main, Jake Aberle and Cedar Burns each carded 37s to lead the Flames at Stockton Country Club, a par 35.
Jack Topham carded a 38, and A.J. Salvetti a 39.
