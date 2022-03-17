The Tri-City Athletic League released its all-league teams this week, with Lodi’s Reese Hohenthaner earning the top honors between Lodi and Tokay with a first-team selection.
Hohenthaner and the Flames finished with a 5-3 record in the TCAL, and 11-13 overall.
Other selections to the girls team included Lodi’s Kayleigh Coberly and Tokay’s Paulna Barron on the second team; Tokay’s Gaby Gonzalez and Kailey Cross, and Lodi’s Janie Schallberger on the defensive team; and Lodi’s Norah Mayer and Tokay’s Isabella Nguyen as honorable mentions.
On the boys side, Lodi’s Kevin Dondero and Tokay’s Quentin Thompson made the second team, Lodi’s Dylan Scott was named to the defensive team, and Tokay’s Brock Sell and Lodi’s Tony Rivera were honorable mentions.
The rest of the boys team included co-MVPs Miles Bird of Lincoln and Jamari Phillips of Modesto Christian, co-coaches Brice Fantazia of Modesto Christian and Antony Mathews of Lincoln, the first team of B.J. Davis (Modesto Christian), Andrew Warren (Lincoln), Jadyn Marshall (St. Mary’s), Prince Oseya (Modesto Christian) and Anthony Moore (Lincoln), the second team of Skylar Strikland (St. Mary’s), Logan Hoock (Tracy) and Alex Argandar (Modesto Christian), the defensive team of Davis (Modesto Christian), Donez Lindsey (Lincoln), Marshall (St. Mary’s) and Jeremiah Zamora (Tracy), and honorale mentions Manasse Itete (Modesto Christian), Gavin Martinez (Lincoln), Trey Carido (St. Mary’s), Taylor Moore (Lincoln) and Taylor bryant (Lincoln).
The rest of the girls team included MVP Janae Mahan of Lincoln, coach of the year Derek Eaton of Tracy, the first team of Faith Shelton (Lincoln), Serenity Santos (Lincoln), Kelli Rickman (Tracy) and Kylie Van Os (Tracy), the second team of Amya Griffin (Lincoln), Ariana Seierup (Tracy) and Ashley Chan (West), the defensive team of Vanessa Lang (Tracy) and Tay Kelley (Lincoln), and honorable mentions Eliza Navy (Lincoln), Kimi Aoki (Lincoln) and Maliyah Murphy (Tracy).
BASEBALL
Varsity
Lodi 7, Sierra 0
Andrew Wright struck out 9 batters in 6 innings of work with 1 hit allowed in Wednesday’s shutout victory.
At the plate, Dominic Brassesco had a home run and a double, Donavon Thorpe had a home run, Dominic Godi had a pair of singles, Gavin Mora had a triple, and Nico Lombardi, Kenny Blankenship and Nathan Sherbondy each singled.
On Thursday, Lodi beat Downey 16-2 in Modesto, with 8 strikeouts across 4 innings from Sean Kennedy. Blankenship pitched the other 2 innings, with a strikeout and a hit allowed.
Sherbondy racked up 4 singles, Brassesco had 2 doubles and a single, Kennedy had a double and a single, Carson Devine and Andrew Wright had 2 singles each, and Godi, Blankenship and Bubba Stout had singles.
Lodi (5-2) will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against Monte Vista at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton — weather permitting.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Elliot 12, Rio Vista 2
Sammie Tucker struck out 14 batters in a 6-inning complete game, and also went 3-for-4 with a 2 triples, a double and 3 RBIs.
Natalie Snowden and Alyssa Kaebler each went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Lexie Adolf was 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs, Sofia Ramirez was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, Isabela Rakoncza was 2-for-2 with a triple, Savannah Evans was 2-for-4, Abby Palos had a single and 2 RBIs and Jackie Go singled.
Elliot is back in action on Monday, hosting Modesto Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.