While Lodi and Tokay have become embroiled in the ups and downs of life in the Tri-City Athletic League, farther north a team has stayed steady in the Sierra Valley Conference.
The Liberty Ranch football team will go for an 8-0 record when it hosts Bradshaw Christian, which sits at 5-2, and 1-1 in the SVC.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Liberty Ranch coach Warren Schroeder said about the team’s 7-0 record. “The boys have been working really hard since the spring for this. We’re grateful to be in this position.”
Bradshaw may have a small roster, with 20 players listed, but Schroeder said the Pride represent a challenge.
“They’re a well-coached team. They are low in numbers, but you can tell they are a close knit group that are going to present some unique challenges,” Schroeder said. “Their offense specifically is a very tough offense to defend against. The coach does a great job of coaching his kids to run the offense, with a very detailed approach.”
Bradshaw has racked up more than 2,000 yards on the ground in six games (one of its two losses was a forfeit), with Mateo Mojica leading the way at 606 yards and eight touchdowns on 75 carries. Brandon Burden had 563 yards and another eight scores on 50 carries, and Ethan Rickert has six touchdowns in his 32 carries, with 231 yards.
In the air, Rickert had complete 26 of 39 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns.
For Liberty Ranch, senior running back Arthur Draeger is already a thousand-yard back for the second year in a row, with 1,170 yards and 20 touchdowns on 113 carries. He is backed by Gavin O’Brien (74 carries, 489 yards and six touchdowns), and quarterback Kymani Fenika (51 carries for 359 yards and seven touchdowns). Fenika has also passed for 667 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions.
So what has gone right for this team to be undefeated seven games into the season? Schroeder says the big thing has been staying healthy for the most part.
“We’ve been able to avoid any major injuries, knocking on wood as I say that,” he said. “We have a close-knit group this year, that have been playing together a long time, and the coaches have been here for a long time. I think it’s just that chemistry we’ve had this year that we’ve been able to work and progress.”
Across town, Galt hasn’t been quite as lucky. Under first-year coach Mervin Brookins, the Warriors won their first two games before losing the next five straight.
Galt brings a 2-5 record (0-2 in the SVC) into tonight’s matchup against El Dorado (3-4, 0-2 SVC). Galt quarterback Cole Erman has contributed the bulk of Galt’s offense, with 980 passing yards (412 of them to Kayson Jones) and 10 touchdowns, but also eight interceptions, along with 512 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 61 carries.
