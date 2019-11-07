Athlete of the week: Lodi’s Stout had big day in rivalry game

Accomplishments: Logan Stout is looking to play a sport in college in which he’s been a starter since he was a freshman.
But the Lodi High football player, also a three-year starter at quarterback and safety, will have fond memories. He also had a little bit of motivation, thanks to the Tokay student body section.
Stout scored three touchdowns that helped Lodi (6-4) knock off city rival Tokay 28-14 in their Tri-City Athletic League finale at Tokay’s Hubbard Field on Nov. 1. This is the second consecutive year Lodi beat Tokay (2-8) for the city championship trophy; Lodi posted a 42-8 win in the 2018 game at the Grape Bowl.
“Every time I get the ball, I just look to score,” Stout said.
Stout’s first touchdown came with motivation. The game was scoreless in the first quarter, as Lodi was moving the football in its own territory. Before that touchdown, Stout, on an option keeper, ran the football but Tokay’s defense forced him out of bounds at the Tokay sideline.
The momentum of the run carried Stout past the Tokay High cheerleaders and crashed at the wall of the home side — right in front of the Tokay student body section. Most of the students harassed him — in a good sportsmanship way — as he got up. He looked at the Tokay students, displayed no emotions and ran back onto the field to rejoin his Flame teammates.
“They all know me,” Stout said. “It was just that competitive fire, I guess.”
At 8:25 in the opening quarter, Stout, on another option keeper play, kept the football again. This time, he ran down the Tokay sideline 68-yards to give the Flames a 7-0 lead.
At midfield, Stout looked at the Tokay student body section and flashed the peace symbol with his left hand — after the game, Stout said he saw a football player do that on Instagram — and the football held tight in his right arm. Then he turned his head back and finished his touchdown run.
“It just adds on to the being that much better when scoring and flashing the peace sign,” Stout said.
Both Lodi and Tokay exchanged touchdowns that led to a 14-14 tie. But Stout gave the Flames a 21-14 lead on a 15-yard quarterback keeper.
The final touchdown for Stout came in the fourth quarter, with the Flames still holding a 21-14 lead. Opting to keep the ball again, he ran in on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.
Toward the end of the game, Stout got the job done on defense. Tokay was moving the football into Lodi territory. But Stout, from his safety spot, picked off a pass by Tokay quarterback Jacob Varney that gave the Flames offensive possession and time off the clock to keep the city championship trophy at their campus.
This year’s Lodi football finished with a winning record for the first time since the 2010 Lodi squad produced a 9-4 and advanced into the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs. That squad and the 2011 Lodi team, which went 5-5, had back-to-back playoff berths.
“We were all bummed,” said Stout when Lodi didn’t earn a playoff berth this season. “I thought we had a good year. We had young talent but we made it work. It all came together.”
Entering this season, Lodi had a goal of earning a section playoff berth. The 2018 season saw Lodi post a 3-7 record. Although Lodi finished with a winning record, none of its wins came against a playoff team, which is part of the section’s criteria toward awarding teams a playoff berth.
For the season, Stout finished with 469 yards rushing on 60 carries and five touchdowns. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 302 yards and six touchdowns.
Now Stout shifts his energies indoors, practicing with the Lodi High boys basketball team earlier this week. Last season, he played guard and forward.
Next spring, Stout will be one of nine seniors returning to the 2020 Lodi High baseball team. Last spring’s squad won the TCAL title. Stout will be in his fourth year on the team, playing shortstop, second base and pitcher. He hopes that he can land a scholarship at a four-year college before he dons a red cap and gown, graduating from Lodi High next spring.
“I would like to play baseball on a scholarship — anywhere,” Stout said. “But there’s options, everywhere. But if I could, I’d like to walk-on and play football somewhere, too.”
Stout is playing for a travel baseball team now. He also plans to attend showcases and camps throughout the year.
