It took a little bit for the fourth-seeded Lodi High girls water polo team to settle in and get going in Tuesday's playoff opening, but when they did it led to a 13-5 win over No. 13 Monterey Trail.

“As experienced as we are, we still get nervous, so that first quarter we were a little nervous I think,” said Lodi coach Robert Elrod. “The pressure's on. I think I put it on them, you know, lose and you're out. Once they relaxed, they played well.”