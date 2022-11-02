It took a little bit for the fourth-seeded Lodi High girls water polo team to settle in and get going in Tuesday's playoff opening, but when they did it led to a 13-5 win over No. 13 Monterey Trail.
“As experienced as we are, we still get nervous, so that first quarter we were a little nervous I think,” said Lodi coach Robert Elrod. “The pressure's on. I think I put it on them, you know, lose and you're out. Once they relaxed, they played well.”
Lodi (19-10) now advances to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals, with No. 5 Turlock (19-3) coming to town. Turlock, the Central California Athletic league champion at 10-0, took down No. 12 River City 20-2 on Tuesday.
Against Monterey Trail, Morgan Vice piled up an impressive stat line with five goals and six assists for the Flames.
“The second half when most of her assists happened, she was seeing the field really well. She was making the extra pass. Monterey Trail made the adjustment on her, you score a few goals and they'll focus on you. She understood if they were playing three on her side then someone will be open on the other side.”
Emily Engle added four goals, Shelby Richardson had two goals, Laine Woodard had a goal and two assists, and Aca Sepulveda had a goal.
For Monterey Trail, Dakota Bumbaca and Niya Bumbaca each scored two goals, and Sophia Coronado had a goal.
“They hung tough. They have a really good senior player that we scouted, and her sister is a sophomore. Those two played really well,” Elrod said. “The rest of the team is younger, they don't really have a JV program, so there were sophomores in the water, some freshmen in the water, and they didn't have many subs. Our girls are experienced. But they made it a game throughout.”
Lodi goalkeeper Kylie Richardson racked up 12 blocked shots, but it was a handful of them that galvanized the Flames.
“She had three specific blocks that were rebound or in-close blocks that kind of fired us up as well,” Elrod said. “As good a game as Morgan had, Kylie had a great game as well.”
Turlock will bring a different, more challenging game to town today.
“They are a little bit different. They have some motion to their offense,” Elrod said. “Not that Monterey didn't, but they have more girls. They're very technically sound, very regimented. But there's some things I feel we can take advantage of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.