Stacie Burks notched the best finish among Tokay High’s track and field athletes in Saturday’s Husky Invitational at Sheldon High, launching herself over a bar set at 5-foot-2 for fourth place in the girls high jump.
Jaryn Eaton was seventh in the boys discus (119-7.5), Adan Vigueras was 11th in the 800 (2 minutes, 13.34 seconds) and 20th in the 400 (55.98), Zachariah Kellogg was 10th in the 1,600 (4:53.84), Chase Howell was 12th in the 110 hurdles (18.00) and 16th in the 300 hurdles (47.30), Katiana Reedy was ninth in the girls 1,600 (5:44.5) and 800 (2:39.38), Burks was 12th in the triple Jump (31-0) and the long jump (14-2.5), and Aniyah Dean was 13th in the long jump (13-11).
GOLF
Varsity
Del Rio Invitational
Lodi High placed fifth at the 15-team tournament at the par-72 Del Rio Country Club in Modesto, with a 402. Vacaville Christian won with a 394.
Ethan Korock led the Flames with a 75, followed by Jake Aberle at 76, Trevor Topham at 80, Ryan Chraska at 85 and Jack LeBaron at 86. The Flames open TCAL play next week at Lincoln on Tuesday and at home against St. Mary’s on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Pitman 6, Tokay 1
Ryan Lew, Jacob Varney, Ryker Henne and Colby Baker each singled in Monday’s loss, with a run from Henne and an RBI from Cade Campbell. Varney pitched three innings with four runs allowed, and Jeremy Flores pitched the last four with two runs allowed on four hits.
Junior varsity
Sierra 9, Lodi 8
Tyler Meehleis went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs in Monday’s loss, along with singles by Billy Machado, Domenic Demski and Ty Molen. Demski added a pair of RBIs. Isaac Snyder and Caleb Wall scored two runs each.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Ripon 17, Tokay 7
Kayly Pau homered and Emily Walker drove in three runs in Monday’s loss. Mia Misasi was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Simone Medeiros was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and singles came from Walker, Chloe Alaniz, Megan Walker and Annika Hauschildt.
Junior varsity
Tokay 10, Ripon 9
Ingrid Mackey went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including the game-winner, in Monday’s victory. Sierra Miranda also went 3-for-4, and Kailey Cross was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Kendra Gaude and Maura Ambriz each had a single and an RBI.