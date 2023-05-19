The Tri-City Athletic League released its volleyball all-league selections on Friday, and while St. Mary’s took three of the four top awards, Lodi’s Nathan Bishop snagged the fourth.

Bishop was named the league’s setter of the year after the Flames and the Rams split the league title with 9-1 records. He joins MCP Keegan Schneider, defensive player of the year Stan Ustach, and offensive player of the year Daniel Juerta, all from St. Mary’s.

