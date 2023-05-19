The Tri-City Athletic League released its volleyball all-league selections on Friday, and while St. Mary’s took three of the four top awards, Lodi’s Nathan Bishop snagged the fourth.
Bishop was named the league’s setter of the year after the Flames and the Rams split the league title with 9-1 records. He joins MCP Keegan Schneider, defensive player of the year Stan Ustach, and offensive player of the year Daniel Juerta, all from St. Mary’s.
Lodi had two first-team selections in middle blocker Conner Davis and outside hitter Nick McDonald, along with Tokay middle blocker Bikram Singh. The rest of the first team was St. Mary’s Jayden Hernandez and John Ragpala, and West’s Chauncey Arcangel.
Tokay outside hitter Justin Carpenter was a second-team selection, joined by Lincoln’s Andrew Vasquez, St. Mary’s Jackson Whitlock, Tracy’s Christian Cochiaosup and Rowan Imperial-Bobias, and West’s Manu Buatavatava.
D4 playoffs: Capital Christian 12, Liberty Ranch 2
The No. 6 Hawks exited the playoffs on Thursday in a blowout loss against No. 3 Capital Christian.
Liberty Ranch’s Ysabella Granata led the offense with a home run and a double, while Sierra Dunagan went 2-for-3 and Laura Quinn singled.
Liberty Ranch finished the season with a 13-6 record. Capital Christian (14-5) will play at No. 2 Ripon (14-4) in the semifinals.
