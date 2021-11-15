The Lodi High boys water polo team came out on the wrong end of a shootout in Saturday’s Sac-Joaquin Section boys water polo final.
The third-seeded Flames took their shots and stayed close, but could get close enough for a final push in a 16-13 loss to No. 1 Ponderosa.
“I told the boys, if we can be within one at the end of that quarter, we can win this thing,” said Lodi coach Dan Christy. “And I think they scored at the end of the third period, scored two or three on us, and that was just a hill we couldn’t quite climb to get it back in to strike it in and get it. I thought that we were probably better conditioned, and I think if we could’ve been within a goal we could have taken it.”
Ponderosa jumped out to a 4-2 lead early, but goals from Guy Hein and Dane Cranford made the score 4-4 at the end of the first quarter. But Ponderosa’s Alex Wild scored right away in the second quarter, and the Bruins led 9-7 at halftime.
Ponderosa continued to hold the Flames back by just enough, but it seemed like Lodi could close the gap when Hein scored to make it 12-10 with 2:40 remaining. But a last goal from Ponderosa’s Harrison Fermer left Lodi down by three goals heading into the fourth quarter.
“You look at our scoring across the board, and we spread it out, and they had that big guy that we knew was going to be tough,” Christy said. “We worked on a defense to counter that, and we’d have lapses, and that’s when he’d get it in and get that big arm out there. Couple of mistakes, and if we clean that up we win that game.”
Lodi outshot the Bruins, but Ponderosa goalkeeper Liam Roberts racked up 15 saves. For the Flames, Braden Endter led with five goals, along with three from Dane Cranford, two each from Hein and Anthony Celli, and one from Nathan Larson. Goalkeeper Evan Peterson had four saves.
“But they played well,” Christy said. “I have nothing, it’s like I told them, you’ve got to hold your heads high. You played your hearts out.”
Lodi’s season is still alive, with the section sending its top two teams to the NorCal playoffs. Lodi (18-10) is the No. 5 seed, and will play at No. 4 Kingsburg (25-5) at 5 p.m. today.