Two of three Lodi High divers shined at the Tri-City Athletic League championships at St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Madison Liu won her second consecutive title for the Lodi girls, as she won with a score of 399.55. For the boys, Kevin Liu, Madison’s brother, also repeated as defending champion with a first place finish at 282.40.
Jacob LeLande was second behind Kevin Liu at 209.30. Gabby Cooney, only a freshman, took sixth place for the girls with a score of 237.95.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Galt 8, Rosemont 6
Galt won the night cap of a Sierra Valley Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, thanks to seven hits. Hiroto Umeki and Ethan Reece each had two hits for Galt (3-8 in the SVC, 4-12), while teammates Ivan Arana, Ty Abbott and Domonic Flores each had one. Reece and Flores each had two RBIs.
“We hit exceptionally well in both games,” said Galt coach Jason Evans.
Galt 7, Rosemont 3
In the first game of the doubleheader, Galt also had seven hits. Abbott and Arana each had two hits while Warrior teammates Marco Federighi, Flores and Umeki each had one.
Big Valley Christian 11, Elliot Christian 1
Joshua Alejandre, Tanner Burnell and Alexander Pinasco each had one hit for Elliot (2-4 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, 2-5) in Tuesday’s game. Big Valley only had five hits — one of which was a grand slam — but benefited from eight walks. The Eagles also committed seven errors.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Lodi 6, West 0
Andrea Lira, plus Johnna Schroeder and Kayleigh Coberly, had two hits each for Lodi (4-3 in the TCAL, 7-3) in Tuesday’s road win. Schroeder also had three RBIs and Coberly two.
In the circle, Ashlee Toy went the distance for the Flames as she threw a two-hitter and struck out four.
Lincoln 9, Tokay 4
Tokay (1-6 in the TCAL, 5-10) rallied from an 8-0 deficit, but the Trojans held on for the win.
Mia Misasi had three RBIs for Tokay and teammate Annika Hauschildt had two hits. The Tigers finished with seven hits. Megan Walker, plus Tiger teammates Hannah Hauschildt, Misasi and Katherin Jackson, each had a hit. Lincoln had 12 hits that included three from Mariah Rodriguez and two each from Jolena Velasquez, Tallsa Vigil and Abbie Yanko.
Junior varsity
Lodi 22, West 3
Eloisa Dominguez went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Sydney Featherston had a double and two hits for Lodi (3-3 in the TCAL, 3-6) in Tuesday’s TCAL game.
Ava Acevedo, along with Flame teammates Alexis Bindi, Leyla Ayala, Sofia Alejandrez, Gabriella Fasano, Hadlee Evans and Jaqulin Sandrick each had a hit.
In the circle, Dominguez and Jocelyn Moya split time.
BADMINTON
Boys
Tokay 4, St. Mary’s 1
Singles’ players Hasnain Zaman and Angelo Galamy won their matches for Tokay (3-1 in the TCAL) on Tuesday. The Tigers’ doubles teams of Anis Rehman/Adeel Bhatti and Zeeshon Khan/Harnad Khan also won.
Girls
St. Mary’s 5, Tokay 0
All four singles and doubles players for Tokay (0-4 in the TCAL, 0-7) lost their matches, also on Tuesday.
TENNIS
Boys
Tokay 5, West 3
Nick Lozano, Nicholas Hilleary, Ben Scott and Justin Thomasen won their singles matches for Tokay (1-5 in the TCAL). The doubles team of Seth Cunha/Nichoals also won.
Lodi 6, St. Mary’s 3
Cesar Vela-Martinez, Owen Christensen, Austin Clayworth and Owen Streyle won their matches for Lodi on Tuesday. In the doubles’ matches, J.P. Brunskill/Nicholas Swartwood and Tim Cribb/Josh Myers also posted victories.