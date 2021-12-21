The Liberty Ranch girls basketball team defeated Lodi 53-32 on Monday, separating during a 19-9 second quarter.
Kayleigh Coberly led the Flames with 7 points, along with 5 each from Reese Hohenthaner and Norah Mayer, 4 from Zoe Aitken, 3 each from Kiah Aitken and Madison Kautz Johnson, 2 each from Ashley Cunningham and Vivienna Fugazi, and 1 from Angelina Fugazi. Kiah Aitken added 11 rebounds and 4 steals, and Zoe Aitken had 7 rebounds.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Venture Academy 68, Lodi 45
Tony Rivera led the Flames with 17 points in Monday’s loss, along with 10 from Conner Davis, 6 from Asher Schroeder, 5 from Kevin Dondero, 3 from Madden Luiz, and 2 each from Steven Whiting and Brayden Stout.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 60, Venture Academy 30
Matt Shinn led the Flames with 16 points in Monday’s victory, along with 7 each from Luke Leggitt, Connor Overbo and Caden Andes, 6 from Nathan Morse, 5 from Noah Silvia, 4 from Seth Gritsch, 3 from Jacob Bechtold, 2 each from Joey Dockery and Jordan Diaz, and 1 from Cole Smalley.
Tokay 50, Pitman 27
Zeeshaun Akbar led the Tigers with 11 points, with Lino Ruiz and Jayden Fakhouri adding 10 each, in Tuesday’s victory. Hashir Khan added 9 points, Josh Young had 7 and Amit Gill had 3.
Freshman girls
Lodi 46, Oakdale 8
Brooke Brereton and Kylie Blum each scored 10 points as the Flames won on Tuesday, with 8 points from Makenna Shultz, 7 from Elizabeth Kanemura, 6 from Keily Ramirez, 4 from Abbie Barnes and 1 from Joselyn Alvarez.
Freshman boys
Tokay 66, Pitman 41
Jacob Ray led the Tigers with 17 points, while Maeher Dhaliwal had 14 points and 10 rebounds, John Carlo Agbayani had 14 points and Wil Hubbart had 12 points. Tokay is 9-2.