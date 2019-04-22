Tokay High’s Kari Anema won her heat and placed second overall in the Open 800 at the Sacramento Meet of Champions at American River College in Sacramento on Saturday, running a personal-best 2 minutes, 22.06 seconds.
In the boys Open 800, Liberty Ranch’s Cristian Martinez was second in his heat and second overall at 1:58.15, while Lodi’s Paige Sefried was second in her heat and second overall in the girls Open 300 hurdles at 45.73.
On the invitational side of things, Sefried was sixth in the girls 400 at 57.34, and Larry McDowell was 10th in the boys shot put at 43 feet, 1 inch.
Other Lodi competitors in the Open category included Emily Dubois (fourth in the high jump at 5-1 and fourth in the long jump at 16-9.25), Ashlyn Jory (fifth in the high jump at 5-1), Jackie Westerterp (sixth in the 300 hurdles at 47.26 after winning her heat), Amelia Ellison (18th in the 300 hurdles at 49.25), Darrius Hart (15th in the long jump at 18-4.5), and the 4-by-400 relay team of Sefried, Westerterp, Brooke Aberle and Ellison that placed second in at 4:03.78.
Sefried added a 16th-place finish in the Open 100 at 12.60, and McDowell added a 17th-place finish in the Open discus at 123-0.
Mt. SAC Invitational
Lodi senior Samuel Wright placed third in the boys invitational pole vault, clearing the bar at 15 feet, 6 inches on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 6, West 0
Tyler Meehleis, Chase Devine, Carson Devine and Parker Leamon combined for a two-hitter in Monday’s victory, with Meehleis taking the largest chunk with three innings and four strikeouts.
Meehleis made his mark at the plate as well, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Isaac Snyder, Jake Fritz and Hayden Hildenbrand tallied singles, with Hildenbrand scoring twice.
SOFTBALL
Junior varsity
Lincoln 10, Lodi 8
Gillian Donnelly led the Flames in Monday’s loss, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Sydney Featherson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Aleis Bindi had a double and two walks, Gabriella Fasano had a single, two runs and two stolen bases, Haylee Gonzalez had a single and Ava Acevedo had two walks.
Jocelyn Moya pitched six innings with 98 total pitched, striking out three.
GOLF
Boys
Cosumnes Oaks 210, Lodi 212
Jake Aberle fired an even par 36 for Lodi (12-2) in Monday’s non-league match at the Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course in Sacramento, par-36.
Fitz Wells followed for the Flames with a 43, Trevor Topham 44, Ryan Chraska 44 and Christian Toy 45.