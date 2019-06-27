The Lodi 10U All-Star baseball team’s run at the Central California Cal Ripken State Championship came to an end with Thursday’s 11-9 loss to San Luis Obispo in the quarterfinals.
Jax Bennett led the offensive assault in the loss, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs, while Micah Mandracken belted a home run and finished with three RBIs.
Hunter Rau went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run, Dawson Labarthe had a single, an RBI and a run, and Cole Dobbins and Bryce Meehleis each had a single and a run.
Lodi finished 2-2 at the state tournament.