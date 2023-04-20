The Lodi High baseball team jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning of Wednesday’s 12-3 victory over West, which kept Lodi on pace with Lincoln and St. Mary’s in a tie atop the Tri-City Athletic League standings.

Lodi had 12 hits, each by a different player — doubles by Sean Kennedy, Brent Godina, Vance Haskins and Ken Blankenship (with two RBIs each from Kennedy and Godina), and singles by Brayden Stout, Nico Lombardi, Noah Silvia, Preston Plath, Carson Devine, Andrew Wright, Gianni Brassesco and Matthew Gobel.

