The Lodi High baseball team jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning of Wednesday’s 12-3 victory over West, which kept Lodi on pace with Lincoln and St. Mary’s in a tie atop the Tri-City Athletic League standings.
Lodi had 12 hits, each by a different player — doubles by Sean Kennedy, Brent Godina, Vance Haskins and Ken Blankenship (with two RBIs each from Kennedy and Godina), and singles by Brayden Stout, Nico Lombardi, Noah Silvia, Preston Plath, Carson Devine, Andrew Wright, Gianni Brassesco and Matthew Gobel.
Five Lodi pitchers took the mound, with a start by Godina (five strikeouts in two innings) and relief appearances from Gobel (four strikeouts in two innings), Devine, Blankenship and Kennedy.
Lodi (11-9, 6-2 TCAL) and West (4-15, 0-8) will face off in the series finale today.
Varsity: Lincoln 6, Tokay 5
The Tigers dropped their third straight game on Wednesday, with a late rally stopping at two runs, just short of tying in the top of the seventh inning.
Matthew Casillas went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, Brett Graddy went 2-for-4 with a double, Brock Sell went 2-for-4, and Adam Koponen and Paul Buckley each singled.
On the mound, Sell went 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and seven hits, with Giani Camacho finishing the last 1 1/3 innings. Tokay (11-5, 5-3 TCAL) and Lincoln (14-5, 6-2) will wrap up their series today at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton.
Osmar Munoz scored Tokay’s lone run on Thursday, with a single and a stolen base, scoring on a William Hewitt single.
Jakob Bentz led the JV Flames to a 25-7, 28-26 victory on Wednesday, with 10 kills, 12 blocks and two aces. Tyler Protz added 13 points, a pair of blocks, a pair of kills and served 21 times, Max Osborn had three kills and two blocks, and Charlie Zuzich had five kills as Lodi improved to 6-1 in league play.
Varsity boys: Lodi 192, St. Mary’s 202
Timur Alalin led the Flames with a 1-under 34 in Wednesday’s victory at Stockton Country Club’s par-35 course.
A.J. Salvetti followeds with a 38, Jack Main carded a 39, Cedar Burns a 40 and Jack Topham a 41 as Lodi improved to 6-0 in TCAL play.
Varsity: Tracy 16, Tokay 2
The Tigers suffered a TCAL loss on Wednesday to fall to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in TCAL play.
Tokay had eight hits, all singles — Emma Misasi and Annabelle Sikich each went 2-for-3, while Bella Godinez, Claire Wilson, Maliah Gomez and Maddie Schneider each had one single.
Tokay played at St. Mary’s on Thursday, and will host Lodi on Tuesday at Arnaiz Stadium.
Varsity: Liberty Ranch 10, El Dorado 0
Carlie Perez pitched a complete-game shutout in Wednesday’s victory, striking out eight batters while scattering four hits.
At the plate, Riley Sickels, Sierra Dunnagan and Ysabella Granata each homered as the Hawks improved to 6-3 overall, and 6-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference. Liberty Ranch will host Rosemont today.
Varsity: Rosemont 16, Galt 4
The Warriors gave up 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end Wednesday’s game on the 10-run rule. Galt dropped to 3-6 overall, and 2-4 in SVC play.
Galt will play Union Mine today before facing Liberty Ranch away on Monday.
Varsity: Big Valley Christian 13, Elliot 4
Natalie Snowden went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the Eagles’ offense win Wednesday’s loss, while Alexiis Adolf went 2-for-2, and Savannah Evans had a triple.
Elliot (1-6, 0-4 CCAA) will face Bear Creek today in the Elliot Christian Tournament.
