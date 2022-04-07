The Lodi High softball team earned its first win of Tri-City Athletic League play with style on Wednesday, when a 14-3 win over cross-town rival Tokay ended by 10-run rule after five innings.
Lodi exploded for 10 runs in the first inning, and added one in the second and three in the fifth to seal the early ending at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Morada.
Lodi racked up 14 hits, including four doubles. Kenedi Brooks went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs, Corinthia Rivera was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Kiana Mazza was 2-for-5 with a double, Kayleigh Coberly was 2-for-3, Haylee Gonzalez had a double and two runs, Tealla Rivera had a single, three RBIs and two runs, and Gabby Fasano and Hannah Escalante each added a single.
In the circle for Lodi, Janie Schallberger pitched three innings and Escalante pitched two, with two strikeouts each.
Tokay had five hits, with a double and two RBIs from Chloe Alaniz, a triple from Sierra Miranda, and singles from Carmen Gallo, Kailey Collette and Emma Misasi.
Lodi (5-11, 1-3 TCAL) will host St. Mary’s on Monday at 4 p.m. Tokay (4-8, 0-4) faced Lincoln on Thursday (results were not available at press time).
Junior varsity
Lodi 18, Tokay 0
The Flames won by 10-run rule after five innings on Wednesday at Arnaiz Softball Complex, with the second no-hitter of the season by Ashlyn Jubrey. Lodi’s JV squad is 13-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.