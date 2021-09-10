LODI — High school football scheduling has become a lot like roulette this season.
So, in such an uncertain time, having a third-year starting quarterback in Adam Schallberger is more valuable than ever for Lodi High.
Schallberger ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns as the Flames flattened visiting Lincoln of San Francisco 38-7 Friday on homecoming night at the Grape Bowl.
Lodi (2-1) led 35-0 at the break and sat most of its starters the entirety of the second half. Schallberger, who struck with TD runs of 23 and 24 yards, said he benefited from the attention given to his tailback Kaiden Merryman.
More specifically, Lincoln (0-2) was trying to sniff out Merryman’s runs up the middle.
“They were biting on that dive all night long. That opens up a seam for me,” Schallberger said. “Great job up front; I didn’t even get touched on (those) touchdowns. That’s not even me. I’ve got an easy job. It was great blocking.”
Schallberger took over for the Flames as a sophomore in the fall 2019 season and has remained in command during the odd spring 2020 and fall 2021 campaigns amid COVID-19-related complications and occasionally poor air quality due to California wildfires.
“His leadership, his ability to put our offense in the right position, is going to be key for our hopes to make a run here,” Lodi coach George Duenas said.
Lodi was scheduled to face Valley of Sacramento earlier this week, but once again had to scramble to find an opponent.
“We got lucky. I literally went on every single website, platform, begging for a game,” Duenas said. “Obviously for the kids, for the school, for homecoming. Lincoln wanted a game and wanted to get better.
“Those guys played hard; they were outmatched.”
Lodi’s Merryman posted touchdown runs of 4 and 15 yards and Brayden Stout added a 37-yard touchdown jaunt in the first half. Edison Ramirez pitched in a 22-yard field goal for Lodi’s only points of the second half.
Bradley Jenkins and Dane Judson both recovered fumbles and Mason Stout had an interception for the Flames.
Lodi was originally going to face Grant of Sacramento in a makeup game next Friday, but Grant opted to keep its bye week instead. Duenas is back on the hunt.
“If you want it bad enough, you’re going to keep putting in the time no matter the circumstances,” Schallberger said. “A lot of these guys did that, and I think it shows.”